Luxury Spa and Wellbeing News for 2021

Chenot Palace Weggis, Switzerland Launches Innovative Sleep Technology Rooms

Europe’s latest and most advanced medi-spa which opened in June this year on Switzerland’s Lake Lucerne, Chenot Palace Weggis, are pioneering the trend for lab-led personalisation as medical professionals carry out holistic diagnostics with every guest to help tailor detox programmes to the individual – a new normal in the world of wellness. For increasingly health-conscious travellers, alongside in-depth medical diagnostics and nutritional consultations for each guest, Chenot Palace Weggis is home to an indoor spa and pool with direct access to a private beach, a fitness centre and 97 spacious rooms and suites. 2021 will also see the launch of Chenot Rooms with Sleeping Technology where acoustics, light, and bed linen technologies which revert body heat back into energy have been scientifically interwoven with interior design and architecture to create a natural sleeping environment that provides a truly optimised, restful sleep.

With the spa spanning 5,000 sq. metres, Chenot Palace Weggis is a full-service integrated medical retreat that epitomizes holistic wellness at its pinnacle, with highlights including a world class metabolic and sports laboratory, an in-house blood analysis laboratory, a whole body cryochamber at -110C, antigravity technologies, an altitude chamber and an epigenetics lab. Offering three signature, six-day retreat programmes, including Advanced Detox, Recover & Energise, or Prevention & Ageing Well, guests can expect treatments such as therapeutic massages, hydro-aromatherapy, manual lymphatic drainage, altitude hypoxie-therapy, anti-gravity exercise training and body composition analysis, as well as a bespoke, low-calorie and plant-based nutrition plan from the Chenot Diet.

A six-day programme stay at Chenot Palace Weggis on the Advanced Detox Programme starts from 7,500CHF (approx. £6,150) per person. For more information visit www.chenotpalaceweggis.com

Lindos Grand Resort & Spa, Rhodes To Open New All-Natural, Beachfront Spa

Perched on the cliff edge above the tranquil cove of Vlycha Bay in Rhodes, Lindos Grand Resort & Spa is set to open its doors in May 2021. A haven of relaxation and indulgence, this adults-only hideaway boasts sleek, sophisticated and ultra-modern rooms with lavish amenities – many with panoramic sea views and private infinity pools – as well as an array of fine-dining options and a brand-new healing spa.

Specialising in vegan-friendly, natural products which use zero microbeads or animal products, guests can enjoy pampering in paradise with massages, facials, full body rituals and beauty treatments which combine modern techniques with ancient Greek remedies, drawing on the use of natural island ingredients including oils, herbs, flowers and botanical plants. Wellness seekers can rest and rejuvenate with sea-salt exfoliation, rosemary and guarana body masks or the raw cocoa, coconut and coffee full body treatment surrounded by the soothing sounds of the Aegean Sea, and those looking for privacy can opt for in-room massages with one of Lindos Grand Resort’s highly skilled therapists. Inviting harmony of mind, body and soul, there’s also a heated indoor pool, jacuzzi and sauna in the spa, as well as a fully equipped gym, access to a personal trainer, daily workout classes and water-sports available on the beach.

Rates at Lindos Grand Resort & Spa start from £160 a night. For more information visit www.lindosgrand.com

COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives Launches New Posture-Perfecting Wellness Paths

COMO Cocoa Island re-opened in September with freshly renovated rooms, suites and COMO Shambhala Retreat, the island’s whitewashed wellness hideout. A third of the private island is now occupied by the COMO Shambhala Retreat, which was re-designed to give guests more space and time to invest in their personal wellbeing – a concept that has never been more apt. A new Pilates Studio and open-sided yoga pavilion (with striking views of the lagoon) accompany one of the only hydrotherapy pools in the Maldives. Treatment rooms also received a full facelift.

From January 2021, guests can indulge in a selection of new Wellness Paths designed to calm the mind, relieve stress and rejuvenate the body. Choose the Body Alignment and Body Screening to help alleviate poor posture, whereby a body alignment expert assesses the body’s state to develop a programme that suits your unique physiology – fitting for many after months of working at home – or a personalised Hydrotherapy Circuit Instruction, a 60-minute experience in the hydrotherapy pool to improve flexibility and strength.

Rooms start from £505pn based on two people sharing. For more information visit comohotels.com

CAYO Exclusive Resort & Spa, Crete to Open New Design-Led Spa

CAYO is Crete’s most stylish new hotel. Perched on its own private swathe of seafront overlooking the charming Elounda Bay, CAYO offers unparalleled access to the island’s tapestry of beaches, historic treasures and hilltop villages – the very landscape that inspired the treatments offered at CAYO’s Armonia Spa. This state-of-the-art relaxation hub takes inspiration from the spiritual, cultural and natural Cretan environment, helping guests disconnect from everyday life and achieve balance between body, mind and spirit.

Ancient Greek women had Aphrodite as their beauty idol (the Goddess of love and beauty), and they cultivated an obsession with wellbeing. The most common products used as basis for their beauty treatments are still used today; salt is used as a natural exfoliant, honey as a healing agent and olive oil as a moisturiser. CAYO Armonia Spa takes these age-old ingredients and applies them using modern, innovative techniques, using them to new potentials. Signature treatments include the Full Body Salt and Olive Oil Scrub, hydrating Aloe Vero Body Mask and Luk Pra Kob, a herbal hot compress massage

Rooms start from €340 (approx. £310) for a Superior Sea View Room. For more information visit cayoresort.com

Es Saadi Marrakech Resort, Morocco Announce New Dates for ‘Le Tigre’ Yoga Retreats

The Moroccan centre of wellbeing that is Es Saadi Marrakech Resort is proud to announce their amazing yoga retreats in partnership with the prestigious Parisian yoga club ‘Le Tigre’ in hosting a number of world-class yoga retreats, with news dates for 2021 in March, May and November. Inviting guests to recharge body, mind and soul in their paradisiacal corner of mystical Morocco, the retreats are designed to rest, restore and revive, set in the resort’s sun-dappled gardens in the centre of Marrakech.

In addition to retreats’ daily schedules of yoga classes, guests can enjoy use of the world-class spa (including treatments such as soaking in pure Argan oil, Rose water and health enhancing herbs) restorative walks in the famous Es Saadi gardens, leisurely swims in their expansive private pools along with the benefits of enjoying the Es Saadi Palace’s SLOW food philosophy at the divine eateries located sporadically across the resort

Rates start from £790 for 3 nights at the Hotel or from £1,080 at the Palace in a junior suite and includes 6 yoga classes (90 min class) with a teacher of ‘Le Tigre Yoga Club’, a hammam scrub and massage, Full Board, Slow Food (vegan and gluten-free menus on demand), unlimited Detox juice and herbal tea, free access to Oriental Thermae® and the Palace Spa and Morocco-side airport transfer. For more information visit www.essaadi.com

