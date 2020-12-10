The Fusion one: Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Allyu does Christmas with a twist

Allyu, the Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant in Paddington is a modern oasis both inside and out where you can dine on their heated terrace while enjoying the views of the canal. Inspired by the Ayllu community of the Inca Empire who lived together and shared meals together, the new brunch highlights these traditions, consisting of small plates designed to be shared and enjoyed together.

This festive season, they will be serving a Nikkei Tasting Menu priced at £55 for 2 people to share with dishes including Ceviche Mixto of sea bass, octopus, ginger and lime, Chicharron Roll with avocado, pork, lime, tare sauce and Kimchi May, Cazuela Sabor a Mar chargrilled salmon served with rice made with seafood stock and seaweed, Roast Turkey with a twist and Chocolate truffles to finish.

Ayllu is also open Christmas Day where guests can pre-order either a standard, Pescatarian of Vegetarian menu.

Full menu available to view here & Christmas Day menus here.

Available Monday – Friday 12pm -10pm & Saturday – Sunday 5.30pm – 10pm

www.ayllu.co.uk | @ayllulondon

The Festive Burger: Big Fernand

French marvel Big Fernand serves next level quality burgers, oozing with perfection and the greatest of tastes whilst maintaining that superior French civility. This Christmas, they have partnered with Parisian-born company, Artisan de la Truffe, for the very first time to deliver a festive burger bringing a little joy and indulgence to the end of the restaurant’s first year in London.

The next level special is made with a premium beef patty, rich melted Mont d’or cheese, Frangine truffle sauce with black truffle oil and mushroom truffle sauce from Artisan de la Truffe and Roquette before being sandwiched between a warm fluffy bun. Go all out and pair with Fries Raclette and a glass of vin rouge or choose from their varierty selection of sides and drinks. Available from the 4th of December for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.

www.bigfernanduk.com I @bigfernand_uk

Christmas Dinner in a Loaf: Breakfast En Bread Launches Festive Edition

You’ve heard of Christmas sandwiches and festive takes on pizza toppings or burger specials, but have you ever seen an entire Christmas dinner in a loaf of sourdough? It’s time to meet the festive specials from Breakfast En Bread.

The Festive Edition: Breakfast En Bread’s signature sourdough from Gail’s Bakery is packed to the brim with all the fabulous flavours of Christmas. Stuffed with braised red cabbage, shredded sprouts, honey roasted parsnips, Chantenay carrots, pig in blanket, chestnut and apricot stuffing, the jewel on top is a whole roasted quail, nestled in with melted cheese. Drizzled in cranberry sauce and completed with red wine gravy, this truly is a festive feast for kings.

The Christmas Nut-Ball: For all the vegetarians out there, fear not, you haven’t been forgotten. The veggie special features Breakfast En Bread’s signature sourdough packed with layers of festive veg including braised red cabbage, shredded sprouts, honey roasted parsnips, Chantenay carrots. It’s topped off with a ball of Christmas Nut Roast in melted cheese, chestnuts, walnuts, apricots. The finished loaf is drizzled in cranberry sauce and completed with red wine gravy – delicious!

Requiring minimal preparation, and delivered nationwide, this is a great low-effort, high-impact option for various occasions, such as a ‘friendsmas’ over zoom, a virtual office Christmas lunch with colleagues, or simply a special meal with family or housemates in the lead up to Christmas. What’s more, the Breakfast En Bread team is even throwing in some games to orders, to further bring to life the festive fun. For just £4.50 per head, Breakfast En Bread will send each participant a costume, roll card and the selected breads!

Breakfast En Bread’s festive specials are priced from £18 and will be available for delivery from 1st-23rd December 2020.

Visit breakfastenbread.com for full details and to place your order.

www.breakfastenbread.com | @alldaybrunchers

Like this: Like Loading...