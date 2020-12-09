Fun & Festive in London this Christmas

Celebrate glad tidings from the luxurious surroundings of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London with these festive dining packages which are bound to bring some merry cheer to end the year.

Throughout December until Christmas Eve, the adventurous Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will be offering a three course Festive Menu at £145 a head including dishes such as Sherried Scallop, Powdered Duck Breast and Smoked Walnut Mousse.

Christmas Day offers an opulent six course extravaganza overlooking leafy Hyde Park, from £219, with three course options available for children.

This year’s restrictions take away the usual conundrum of where and how to spend New Year’s Eve, see in 2021 in glamorous surroundings with a glass of champagne over delicious Plum Meat Fruit, Roast Iberico Pork Chop and Tipsy Cake.

Children will also be pleased to hear there is something for them with the return of the Harrods Teddy Bear Afternoon Tea, served in The Rosebery. Each child will receive a Harrods’ teddy bear to take home. This year, the bear’s name is Nicholas and he is wonderful company at any tea party.

Remember to make a wish on Mandarin Oriental’s Wishing Tree, designed by Kally Ellis, Founder of McQueens Flowers – all donations will be gifted to the ‘Make A Wish’ foundation.

Finally, if you haven’t been able to get away this year and you’re looking for a winter escape, spend a night in one of London’s finest hotels with rates from £520 per room per night.

www.mandarinoriental.com/london/hyde-park/luxury-hotel

