We take a look at the history of pioneer haute couture designer Hubert de Givenchy’s career and his namesake brand’s development in the fashion and beauty industry, including the catwalk shows in Paris and New York. We discover how de Givenchy was the first designer to dress Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn and went on to clothe other celebrities. We also list the various designers that became creative directors of the brand after his retirement in 1995. Page 12

Like this: Like Loading...