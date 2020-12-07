Inside the Autumn/Winter 2020 Issue 28

Music Artist: WEEKND – In Your Eyes We discover the dark and narcotic-fused side of Canadian singer The Weeknd through his songs and who treats his music videos like mini thriller movies. This mysterious and unpredictable artist with a genius musical mind, who hid his identity at the beginning of his career, demonstrates his music and imagery using the dark undertones of ...

Catwalk Reviews – MBFW Madrid, LFW & NYFW AW20 In our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk reports to find out which designers caught our eye for the Autumn/Winter 2020 collections at Mercedes-Benz Madrid Fashion Week, London Fashion Week & New York Fashion Week. Page 94

Fine Cuisine & Sophisticated Beverages The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top alcoholic beverages and eateries in town with regular reviews. With two lockdowns affecting the hospitality industry, we marginally managed to bring you an exciting review of indulgence desserts at Creams Café, and we’re privileged to feature Bodean’s restaurant. We also had the pleasure ...

Special Designer Profile: House Of Givenchy – Haute Couture Fashion We take a look at the history of pioneer haute couture designer Hubert de Givenchy’s career and his namesake brand’s development in the fashion and beauty industry, including the catwalk shows in Paris and New York. We discover how de Givenchy was the first designer to dress Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn and went on to ...