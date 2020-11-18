Member of Leading Hotels of the World, 5* Emerald Maldives Resort and Spa has won the prestigious accolade of Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort 2020 from World Travel Awards 2020.

The World Travel Awards is the most respected awards in the industry and serves to recognise and celebrate excellence across all sectors of travel. Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner and Chief Officer at Emerald said, “We are so happy to have won this exciting award! I want to praise and thank our wonderful team both on and off the island for making this happen and also to all of our guests who we would not have won this award, without.”

Located on the Raa Atoll in the Northern Maldives archipelago, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is delighted to have re-opened on August 1st 2020 and has recently been the first resort to achieve the GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation in the Maldives, meaning it is the cleanest and safest property in the Maldives.

Emerald Maldives invites guests to experience the Natural Elegance and Natural Freedom philosophy of the resort where space, luxury, comfort and privacy are in the very nature of the guest experience. Emerald Maldives is set on 20 hectares of beautiful private island and surrounded by 100 hectares of wrap-around reef in walking distance of the 1.7km beach. The endless azure blue sea, golden sand and green outdoor space ensures guests will truly feel like they’re on their own paradise island.

About Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA

Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA is developed by the Emerald Collection, an Italian company renowned for its construction and management of luxury all-inclusive resorts across East Africa, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean. The new five-star, deluxe all-inclusive Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA officially opened on 4th December 2019. Located in the Raa Atoll, the resort is surrounded by 1.5 km of soft white sand and boasts 120 luxurious villas, both contemporary and tropical in design, divided into 60 beach villas and 60 overwater villas. There are 11 different villa categories available. The resort offers guests a choice of four restaurants, in addition to a Sunset Pool Café and Sunrise Café. The Emerald SPA offers Balinese and Thai treatments in 10 airconditioned bungalows, and comprises a jacuzzi, sauna and Turkish baths. The resort also features a Kids Club, Technogym, two tennis courts, two paddle courts, plus a water sports centre and five-star diving centre. Member of Leading Hotels of the World, Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA has been the first hotel in the Maldives to achieve the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation for having implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in October 2020.

For more information or to book please visit:

www.emerald-maldives.com

Like this: Like Loading...