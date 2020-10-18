Coronavirus restrictions banning households from mixing indoors from Saturday 17th October, we’ve selected a few of our favourite bars and restaurants with outdoor terraces so you can still catch up with those that aren’t in your bubble. Don’t get soaked in rain with these covered terraces and heated gardens.

The Rooftop at The Hippodrome Casino

Spread across three spacious floors The Rooftop offers an open-air oasis in the heart of the West End. This haven is the perfect spot for socially distanced drinks and food this winter, decked with strong heaters and covered from the rain, with a side of roulette.

www.hippodromecasino.com

Open now

D&M Kings Cross

Drake & Morgan Kings Cross has teamed up with Martin Miller’s Gin to create a Strawberry Fields Terrace. Decked with bright cascading flowers, lush greenery and pretty foliage – it’s a sweet setting to sip on cocktails from the specially curated Martin Miller’s Gin Menu, like the Strawberry Fields G&T featuring Martin Miller’s Gin, topped with premium tonic and finished with cracked black pepper, a fresh strawberry and plenty of ice (£8.95).

www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/kings-cross/

Open now

Rudy’s Vegan Diner

Located in the famous Camden Stables Market, Rudy’s Vegan Diner has plenty of outdoor dining for social distancing and the perfect comfort food for a cold day. Specialising in veganised versions of classic American junk food, chow down on meat-free burgers and giant seitan hot dogs or live out the NYC Deli fantasy with Rudy’s Reuben – sandwiches stacked high with ‘pastrami’ between two slices of homemade rye. Don’t skimp on dessert with melt-your-mind dairy-free freakshakes to bring all the vegans to the yard.

www.rudysvegan.com

Open now

Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea

In the newly developed Battersea Power Station, The Cinnamon Kitchen’s latest outpost has views of the Thames and outdoor tables. Wrap up and dine on comforting curries with a dangerously addictive slice of chicken tikka and cheese naan for dipping.

www.cinnamon-kitchen.com

Open now

Refinery Bankside

Head to The Refinery Bankside’s Aperol Garden which has been kitted out with an abundance of beautiful blooms, bright orange parasols and plenty of blankets. An ideal spot to enjoy a glass of the aperitif or order one of the Insta-worthy Aperol Trees, priced at £29 for four glasses.

www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-refinery-bankside/

Open now

Aquavit London, St James’s Market

Michelin-starred Aquavit London in St James’s Market offers an expansive covered terrace complete with heaters to keep you warm and cosy – the perfect spot to sit with your six and dine al fresco. Indulge in delicious Nordic-inspired cuisine and sip on a cocktail or two as you watch the world go by.

www.aquavitrestaurants.com

Open now

Sipping Room

The Sipping Room’s waterside Essence of Summer Terrace, created in partnership with botanical mixer brand The London Essence Co, has been dressed in beautiful blooms, green foliage and fragrant herbs to create an idyllic escape from the concrete jungle. Wander through the white wisteria an enjoy cocktails created in collaboration with taste psychologist Greg Tucker and top mixologist Pritesh Mody, to evoke a sensory experience of being somewhere exotic.

www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-sipping-room/

Open now

XR, Marylebone

A vibrant modern European restaurant on Marylebone’s Thayer Street, XR offers seasonal dishes and large sharing plates, as well as a truly creative cocktail menu. With a spacious, florally decorated terrace, it’s a must visit this autumn for al fresco dining with your friends and loved ones.

www.xierlondon.com

Open now

Mariage Frères

France’s oldest tea house, Mariage Fréres, will give you a taste of winter with a selection of over 1,000 warming teas in the heart of Covent Garden’s King Street. On offer on the Parisian-inspired terrace is the luxury French brand’s signature tea blends, from classics such as Marco Polo, or their take on Earl Grey, to delicious tea-cocktails, as well as an almost too-pretty-to-eat Afternoon Tea full of tea-infused treats.

www.mariagefreres.com

Open now

The Happenstance

In partnership with premium Japanese whisky portfolio, The House of Suntory, the all-weather heated terrace at The Happenstance has been transformed into a beautiful Japanese Winter Garden with hues of copper and gold, twinkling lights, and a canopy of frosted maple leaves. Relax, unwind and embrace the nature and spirit of Japan as you sip on a selection of five bespoke The House of Suntory cocktails created by the talented bar team.

www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-happenstance/

Open now

