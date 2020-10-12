Re-opens With New Beach Houses

Sleek new Two-Bedroom and Family Beach Houses for groups on the pursuit for privacy

A thousand acres of escapism – new adults-only pool, world-class wellbeing and unique experiences await

October 2020 | COMO Parrot Cay, the Caribbean’s most sought-after private island, re-opens to international travellers today. Frequented by those seeking ultimate privacy, the award-winning COMO resort in the Turks and Caicos is the pinnacle of pared-back luxury, with secluded villas and residences – including new Two-Bedroom and Family Beach Houses – providing an idyllic escape for groups of friends or family looking to reconnect after months spent apart.

As the world re-opens, travellers will be enticed toward quieter, lesser-travelled destinations. Flanked by verdant vegetation and sand dunes, new Two-Bedroom Beach Houses boast large living spaces and alfresco lounge and decking area, with private swimming pools and uninterrupted views of the ocean from their very own swathe of seafront. Each Beach House benefits from personalised COMO butler service, on hand to arrange unique experiences on and off the island, from yoga lessons, castaway picnics and stand-up paddled boarding through the mangroves, to bespoke, in-villa dining experiences for unforgettable Thanksgiving festivities.

After months of pent-up demand for travel, families are looking to book extended, once-in-a-lifetime adventures, and COMO Parrot Cay offers just that; with an additional en-suite, the Family Beach Houses are perfect for multi-generational holidaymakers looking for a private escape on the beach, with direct access to the island’s mile-long stretch of sugar-white sand.

Staying true to COMO’s signature style, Beach Houses feature a white and cream colour palette, teak wood finishes and calming touches – contrasting with the azure ocean outside.

This might be a private island, but there’s plenty to keep discerning travellers entertained. A large adults-only pool has been added with direct access to the stylish COMO Beach Club, and the COMO Shambhala Retreat, Parrot Cay’s holistic sanctuary, offering wellness treatments from the world’s best experts. Active guests can kayak through the dense mangroves in search of wildlife or cycle sandy pathways to secret enclaves and sandy coves. Children are kept occupied by Play by COMO, with exploration of the on-property banana plantation and marine discovery programmes.

Reflecting the COMO philosophy for healthy living and proactive wellness, COMO Parrot Cay is re-opening with adjusted measures to ensure the health and safety of guests, staff and its communities. Standard temperature monitoring, social distancing measures and heightened sanitization have been implemented to ensure a completely safe private island environment. More than ever, guests will be encouraged to deepen their journey in proactive wellness with immune-boosting cuisine, wellness treatments and targeted fitness.

https://www.comohotels.com/en/parrotcay

