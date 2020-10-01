redefines the sporting saloon.

It has been a decade since the Porsche Panamera first launched, and in that time it has established itself as the definitive four door sports car. Cleverly balancing a unique symbiosis of contrasts, the new Panamera covers an even wider spectrum, yet remains true to the original design brief to combine the performance of an authentic Porsche sports car with the comfort of an exclusive saloon.

With the charismatic V8 twin-turbocharged engine of the new Panamera Turbo S further developed to produce 630 PS (463 kW), the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer successfully supports its claim to best-in-class performance. And in addition, the new top-of-the-range model trumps the figures of the prior Panamera Turbo by a wide margin.

Porsche also continues to pursue its E-Performance strategy, with a new addition to the range of plug-in hybrids that introduces more power and greater efficiency. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid features a completely new drive system with 560 PS (412 kW) total system output. Compared with the previous hybrid models, the all-electric range has been boosted by up to 30 per cent.

Dynamic driving performance and passenger ride comfort across the range benefit from a programme of enhanced chassis development, combined with refinements to the steering control systems and new generation tyres, round out the headline changes.

Panamera Turbo S

With a power output of 630 PS (463 kW) and a peak pull of 820 Nm of torque, the new Panamera Turbo S offers + 80 PS (59 kW) and + 50 Nm than the previous flagship Turbo with combustion engine. This has a considerable effect on overall performance: in Sport Plus mode, the Turbo S model can accelerate from 0 – 62 mph in 3.1 seconds. Developed in Weissach and built in Zuffenhausen, the familiar 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine has been comprehensively re-engineered to enable the car to achieve a top speed of 196 mph where permitted. Combined WLTP fuel consumption of the Panamera Turbo S models is 21.2 – 22.1 mpg (13.3 – 12.8 l/100 km), equivalent to 302 – 289 g/km CO2 Combined.

Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

Thanks to its 17.9 kWh battery and an electric range of up to 34 miles, Porsche is presenting a further performance-oriented plug-in hybrid model with the new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. The intelligent combination of the 100 kW (136 PS) electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission and the 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine with 440 PS (324 kW) generates a combined system output of 560 PS (412 kW) and a maximum system torque of 750 Nm. It sprints from 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 185 mph where permitted.

Panamera GTS

In keeping with its specific focus on the essentials of driving, the Panamera GTS has a V8 twin-turbocharged engine that was further developed with an emphasis on its power delivery. With 480 PS (353 kW) and 620 Nm, the new Panamera GTS delivers + 20 PS (15 kW) more power than its predecessor. The power output rises continuously as you reach the engine rev limiter. Hence, the power delivery is intended to be like that of a classic sports car with a naturally-aspirated engine.

Panamera and Panamera 4

The new Panamera and Panamera 4 are now powered by the familiar 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine in all markets worldwide. Delivering 330 PS (243 kW) and 450 Nm, the performance remains unchanged. The WLTP Combined fuel consumption of the Panamera ranges between 24.8 – 27.7 mpg (11.4 – 10.2 l/100 km) equivalent to 258 – 232 g/km CO2 Combined. In the case of the all-wheel drive Panamera 4 models, Combined WLTP fuel consumption is 24.6 – 27.2 mpg (11.5 – 10.4 l/100 km), equivalent to 260 – 235 g/km CO2 Combined.

The new Porsche Panamera is available to order from Porsche Centres in the UK and Ireland from today. The model range starts at £69,860.00 RRP for the rear-wheel-drive Panamera model. All other models feature all-wheel drive:

Panamera 4 £72,890.00 RRP

Sport Turismo £75,040.00 RRP

Panamera 4S E-Hybrid £101,690.00 RRP

Sport Turismo £103,840.00 RRP

Panamera GTS £107,180.00 RRP

Sport Turismo £109,330.00 RRP

Panamera Turbo S £135,610.00 RRP

Sport Turismo £137,760.00 RRP

www.porsche.com/uk/models/panamera

