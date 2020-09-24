Home

London Fashion Week Digital Presentation – “HER”

“When I close my eyes, I then can see…some…things. They called me witch.”

“They thus tattooed a spectre inside my eyelid, in the hope that I would refrain from closing my eyes ever again.”

“So What do you see now?”

The girl suddenly got up, grinning. the eyes remaining shut, she started dancing.

Just then, a spectre appeared, in the corner of the room. And that’s how we were taken into her world. 

“Witch” -Edward Tseng

Jamie Wei Huang First Digital film “ HER” – produced by JAMIE WEI HUANG present at London Fashion Week 2020 Sep.

The collection was based on a novelette “ Witch” by director Edward Tseng, and transferred into a visual digital presentation, crossover with the technology and artistry in computer graphics to reinterpret the way of presenting a collection.

Jamie Wei Huang Collection -“HER” is about the reinterpret the whole new ideology formed by the separation and union of one as well as obedience and oppression in one’s subconscious mind during the process of survival, using the logic of surrealism and the materials with hints of impressionism.

Art Direct : Jamie Wei Huang  Director Ed yenhan DOP Shihjiren CG Artist ：Wei_k3  raywu_designComposer：Lujiachi Compositor ：Heqian Chen Producer： Linda Lin Assistant to Producer：Hu JiahuaAssistant to Director：Ting Chu 1st Assistant Camera：HUANG,XIN-WEN 2nd Assistant Camera：HU,JIN-WEIGaffer： Hsu,Chun-Chuan Best Boy：Right Wang Lo Wei Set Decorator：Dylan Liu Assistant to Set Director：Buttercup Liao Equipment ： HowHowPhoto Lead Hair: Miley Shen   / Consult  By Chiao Chenet  MUA: Wini PR: Betty Chen

Model: Wu Yisyuan  LSIMGMT： CunHui Yo Yu Wang Yen Tsai  ChiYing Tang Lo Wen：Yu Sing I

Photographer:  Manbo Key Ear Piece : Jamie Wei Huang by Fang.

JWH Team : Jessie  Hao, Jean  Shen, Shu-Chuan, Chang, Jolin  Wu

www.jamieweihuang.com

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

17 − 7 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: