The Queens of Hearts

The Backes & Strauss Queen of Hearts is a majesty of a bejewelled timepiece. The craftsmanship involved in making these pieces is the meeting of the Masters. The Master diamond polisher fashioning and cutting the 36 identical heart shaped diamonds that are then set on the bezel. This is no ordinary bezel-the master jeweller crafting this pieces of jewellery enabling him to set the 36 heart shaped diamonds in a prong setting. The Bezel then neatly fits into the beautiful slim Renaissance Case set with 188 ideal cut round brilliant diamonds. The dial made by the master dial maker is a white mother-0f-pearl set with 70 ideal cut round brilliants diamonds and 4 heart shaped rubies to every quarter of the hour. The beautifully hand engraved mechanical movement which is visible from the open case back has a power reserve of 36 hours.

QUEEN OF HEARTS

Size: 40 mm

Movement: Extra-thin mechanical movement with manual winding 

Case: 18 karat White or Rose Gold, 188 diamonds, 0.75 carats, bezel: 36 heart shaped diamonds, 4.18 carats, case back open, decorated movement

Dial: White Mother-of-Pearl, 70 diamonds, 0.20 carats, 4 heart shaped rubies, 0.49 carats

Bracelet: Alligator leather strap

Crown: The Jewel in the Crown, 0.06 carats

Display: Hours & Minutes

Total Carats: 299 gemstones, 5.68 carats

QUEEN OF HEARTS  CLASSIC 

Size: 40mm 

Movement: Extra-thin mechanical movement with manual winding 

Case: 18 karat White or Rose gold set with 188  diamonds, 0.75 carats, bezel: 36 heart-shaped diamonds, 4.18 carats, case back open, decorated movement  

Dial: White dial with white or rose Roman hand-polished numerals 

Bracelet: Alligator leather strap

Crown: The Jewel in the Crown, 0.06 carats 

Display: Hours & Minutes

Total Carats: 225 diamonds, 5.56 carats 

QUEEN OF HEARTS ROYAL PURPLE  

Size: 40mm 

Movement: Extra-thin mechanical movement with manual winding 

Case: 18 karat White or Rose gold set with 188  diamonds, 0.75 carats, bezel: 36 heart-shaped diamonds, 4.18 carats, case back open, decorated movement  

Dial: Purple dial with white or rose Roman hand-polished numerals 

Bracelet: Alligator leather strap

Crown: The Jewel in the Crown, 0.06 carats 

Display: Hours & Minutes

Total Carats: 225 diamonds, 5.56 carats 

All brilliant cut diamonds set on Backes & Strauss are Ideal Cut diamonds unless stated otherwise.

https://www.backesandstrauss.com

 

