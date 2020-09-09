VERTIGO RELEASING

I AM WOMAN – Release Date: 9TH OCTOBER 2020

Vertigo Releasing is pleased to announce the acquisition of I AM WOMAN, which will be released in cinemas and on digital platforms in the UK and Ireland on 9th October 2020.

For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, writer and singer of ‘I Am Woman’, a song which became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s.

The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being.

1966. Helen Reddy arrives in New York with her three-year-old daughter, a suitcase and $230 in her pocket. Helen had been told she had won a recording contract, but the record company promptly dashes her hopes by telling her it has enough female stars and suggests she has fun in New York before returning home to Australia.

Helen, without a visa, decides to stay in New York anyway and pursue a singing career, struggling to make ends meet and provide for her daughter. There she befriends legendary rock journalist Lillian Roxon, who becomes her closest confident, and inspires her to write and sing the iconic song “I Am Woman” which becomes the anthem for the second wave feminist movement and galvanises a generation of women to fight for change.

She also meets Jeff Wald, a young aspiring talent manager who becomes her agent and husband. Jeff helps her get to the top, but he also suffers from a drug addiction, which gradually turns their relationship toxic. Caught in the treadmill of fame and dependent on Jeff to manage her professional life, Helen finds the strength to take control of her own career and keep pursuing her dreams.

I AM WOMAN IN UK AND IRISH CINEMAS AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS ON 9TH OCTOBER

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY

Unjoo Moon

PRODUCED BY

Rosemary Blight

(The Sapphires, Invisible Man)

Unjoo Moon

STARRING

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Danielle Macdonald

Evan Peters

Like this: Like Loading...