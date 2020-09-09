Home

VERTIGO RELEASING 

I AM WOMAN – Release Date: 9TH OCTOBER 2020

Vertigo Releasing is pleased to announce the acquisition of I AM WOMAN, which will be released in cinemas and on digital platforms in the UK and Ireland on 9th October 2020.

For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, writer and singer of ‘I Am Woman’, a song which became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s.

The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being.

1966. Helen Reddy arrives in New York with her three-year-old daughter, a suitcase and $230 in her pocket. Helen had been told she had won a recording contract, but the record company promptly dashes her hopes by telling her it has enough female stars and suggests she has fun in New York before returning home to Australia.

Helen, without a visa, decides to stay in New York anyway and pursue a singing career, struggling to make ends meet and provide for her daughter. There she befriends legendary rock journalist Lillian Roxon, who becomes her closest confident, and inspires her to write and sing the iconic song I Am Woman” which becomes the anthem for the second wave feminist movement and galvanises a generation of women to fight for change.

She also meets Jeff Wald, a young aspiring talent manager who becomes her agent and husband. Jeff helps her get to the top, but he also suffers from a drug addiction, which gradually turns their relationship toxic. Caught in the treadmill of fame and dependent on Jeff to manage her professional life, Helen finds the strength to take control of her own career and keep pursuing her dreams.

I AM WOMAN IN UK AND IRISH CINEMAS AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS ON 9TH OCTOBER

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY

Unjoo Moon

PRODUCED BY

Rosemary Blight

(The Sapphires, Invisible Man)

Unjoo Moon

STARRING

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Danielle Macdonald

Evan Peters

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

nineteen − eight =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: