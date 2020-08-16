WITH 2-4-1 SCOOPS

THE PROOF IS IN THE PUDDING:

With larger than life ice cream sundaes and absolute wow-factor waffles, the UK’s favourite dessert café brand Creams is bringing the flavour to your summer with two new London openings, located in Morden and Old Street, and opening on 17th and 19th August* respectively. Famed for being fabulously flamboyant and serving up truly tempting treats, Creams is celebrating its new openings with some exciting offers you won’t want to miss. Be one of the first to experience the brand-new Creams and enjoy:

5000 FREE SCOOPS OF GELATO AT CREAMS MORDEN

AVAILABLE 17TH – 20TH AUGUST

AND 2-4-1 ON GELATO SCOOPS FROM 17TH – 23RD AUGUST

5000 FREE SCOOPS OF GELATO AT CREAMS OLD STREET

AVAILABLE 19TH – 20TH AUGUST

2-4-1 ON GELATO SCOOPS AT CREAMS OLD STREET, AVAILABLE 19TH – 25TH AUGUST

Right on Morden’s bustling high street, Creams Morden will be open from 11:00am to 11:00pm, providing the perfect spot for lunch with your family or a catch up with friends. In true Creams style, the café is vibrant, colourful and instantly recognisable, with a nod to retro 1950s Americana throughout.

Servicing those in the City and a first for the brand, Creams Old Street is a brand-new kiosk concept, offering grab and go as well as delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Open from 11am to 5am – we’re just pudding it out there but after a big night with your pals, it’s really the only place to be.

On the menu at both new openings, you’ll find all of Creams’ scrumptious signature serves. From thick and creamy milkshakes made from your choice of chocolate bar, to decadent ice cream sundaes and a huge selection of lavishly laden waffles made freshly to order, you’re spoilt for choice. Not to be missed is the Creams Sundae Royale, made with Creams Rocher gelato, chocolate fudge brownie gelato, creamy vanilla ice cream and finished with milk chocolate sauce, a Ferrero Rocher and a Creams wafer.

Those with less of a sweet tooth are well catered for Creams Morden, with a number of savoury choices available including loaded nachos, popcorn chicken waffle bites and a selection of savoury wraps and crepes, not to mention a number of vegan choices too.

Creams Café – London’s go to destination for delicious desserts and perfect puddings.

* Whilst Creams Morden officially opens on 17th August, all your favourite menu items will be available to order for takeaway and delivery from 12th August.

Creams Café

www.creamscafe.com

Creams Morden – @creamscafemorden

23 London Road, Morden, Surrey SM4 5HT

Creams Old Street – @creamscafeoldstreet

229 Old Street, London, EC1V 9HE

