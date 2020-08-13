INTRODUCING A NEW ROASTERY AND COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE.

This August, Watch House opened a new Roastery and tasting room on London’s historic Maltby Street in Bermondsey. Nestled in the arches, the Roastery, espresso bar and training lab is the sixth opening from Modern Coffee specialists Watch House, and marks the launch of its new subscription service, House at Home, which offers customisable coffee deliveries, direct to your door.

After months of rigorous tasting trials and careful curation, Watch House has created three coffee categories to suit different moods – Rituals, Ventures and Rarities. The beans are sourced from independent suppliers across the world then freshly roasted in Maltby Street, to be served in Watch Houses all over London. Each coffee changes seasonally, and is available to buy by the bag, or as part of the new subscription offering over three, six or twelve months. Get your favourite roast delivered to you weekly, fortnightly or monthly, plus an extra bag on the House with your first batch.

The new Roastery – designed by Kirkwood McCarthy, designer of Wilder London – features a U-shaped bar made from terracotta bricks, with oak, dark timbers and glass used throughout to add contrasting texture to the large, arched building which used to house Monmouth Coffee. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the roaster and training room, giving visitors behind-the-scenes access to the Modern Coffee experience. At the back, the cupping room is the training ground for Watch House baristas and will be open for customer tastings and workshops. The darkened room is separated from the main space by wooden sliding doors to create a fully immersive experience, enhancing the taste and smell of the freshly ground coffee.

“Our new Roastery brings with it a new era for Watch House. We have spent years fostering relationships with farmers who believe in our way of doing things and our own House range has been created with our community in mind. The space also enables us and our guests to have the space to learn, grow and explore our coffee programme even further,” says founder Roland Horne.

Watch House’s Maltby Street Roastery opened on Saturday 1st August, alongside the reopening of Spitalfields and Tower Bridge. Watch House coffee and equipment is available to buy in-house and online here, and as part of a subscription here.

Follow @watchhouse for updates on other Houses.

Watch House Roastery, 36 Maltby Street, London, SE1 3PA

watchhouse.com

@watchhouse

