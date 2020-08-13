Home

WINE WORKSHOP & KITCHEN LAUNCHES SUMMER ROSÉ MENU FOR AUGUST.

Marylebone wine specialists, 28°-50° Wine Workshop & Kitchen has created a sumptuous Summer Rosé Menu for guests to enjoy throughout August, pairing a bottle of Les Agasses Rosé wine for two people with a selection of four seasonal dishes, all for £34.95. Whilst sat on the welcoming terrace, guests can sip on a refreshing glass of Les Agasses Rosé, a classic from Provence, alongside dishes carefully curated by Executive Chef Julien Baris to match the notes of the rosé wine.

 

Les Agasses Rosé is produced by Chateau Val Joanis, who has been making wine since Roman times and today strives to use environmentally friendly methods in their wine production.  The wine is a mix of Syrah and Grenache grapes, giving it a wonderful combination of red fruit and citrus. 

The wine has been chosen to pair with dishes such as Truffle Arancini with truffle mayo, Goat’s Curd with watermelon, almond, honey and lime and Black Olive Polenta with cherry tomato compote and herb. Those with a sweet tooth can choose from Strawberry Tartelette with vanilla crème pâtissière and Lemon Posset with fresh berries. 

For those seeking to relax and while away a whole afternoon on the delightful terrace, 28°-50° Marylebone will also offer a magnum option with the same menu, the Chateau de Berne Esprit Mediterranée 2019, which is a dazzling pink Provençale rosé wine that offers the generous yet fresh aromas of crunchy fruit. The wine reveals notes of summer fruits such as peaches and nectarines as well as red fruits and is a mix of Grenache noir, Cinsault, Merlot, Carignan, Cabernet-Sauvignon grapes. Known for their accessible price point, the Marylebone neighbourhood gem has excelled itself by offering the magnum menu option for £34.95 for four people and £44.95 for two.

Nothing says summer quite like rosé in the sunshine, so head to 28°-50° Marylebone whilst the glorious British summer continues.

Opening Hours

Sunday-Wednesday 8am-10:30pm

Thursday-Saturday 8am-11pm 

15-17 Marylebone Lane

London

W1U 2NE

www.2850.co.uk

@2850marylebone

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × 1 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: