WINE WORKSHOP & KITCHEN LAUNCHES SUMMER ROSÉ MENU FOR AUGUST.

Marylebone wine specialists, 28°-50° Wine Workshop & Kitchen has created a sumptuous Summer Rosé Menu for guests to enjoy throughout August, pairing a bottle of Les Agasses Rosé wine for two people with a selection of four seasonal dishes, all for £34.95. Whilst sat on the welcoming terrace, guests can sip on a refreshing glass of Les Agasses Rosé, a classic from Provence, alongside dishes carefully curated by Executive Chef Julien Baris to match the notes of the rosé wine.

Les Agasses Rosé is produced by Chateau Val Joanis, who has been making wine since Roman times and today strives to use environmentally friendly methods in their wine production. The wine is a mix of Syrah and Grenache grapes, giving it a wonderful combination of red fruit and citrus.

The wine has been chosen to pair with dishes such as Truffle Arancini with truffle mayo, Goat’s Curd with watermelon, almond, honey and lime and Black Olive Polenta with cherry tomato compote and herb. Those with a sweet tooth can choose from Strawberry Tartelette with vanilla crème pâtissière and Lemon Posset with fresh berries.

For those seeking to relax and while away a whole afternoon on the delightful terrace, 28°-50° Marylebone will also offer a magnum option with the same menu, the Chateau de Berne Esprit Mediterranée 2019, which is a dazzling pink Provençale rosé wine that offers the generous yet fresh aromas of crunchy fruit. The wine reveals notes of summer fruits such as peaches and nectarines as well as red fruits and is a mix of Grenache noir, Cinsault, Merlot, Carignan, Cabernet-Sauvignon grapes. Known for their accessible price point, the Marylebone neighbourhood gem has excelled itself by offering the magnum menu option for £34.95 for four people and £44.95 for two.

Nothing says summer quite like rosé in the sunshine, so head to 28°-50° Marylebone whilst the glorious British summer continues.

Opening Hours

Sunday-Wednesday 8am-10:30pm

Thursday-Saturday 8am-11pm

15-17 Marylebone Lane

London

W1U 2NE

www.2850.co.uk

@2850marylebone

