Home

Re-opening 1st September 2020 

Following an extensive renovation earlier this year, the multi-award winning COMO Cocoa Island is delighted to welcome guests from September 1st.

Boutique in size and personal in approach, COMO Cocoa Island is perched on the Maldives’ South Male Atoll, one of the quietest and most undisturbed areas of the archipelago. The luxurious island dwelling had reopened in January following an extension renovation on its 34 overwater villas and suites – many of which are uniquely modelled after traditional Dhoni boats – and a renewed focus on its holistic wellbeing concept, COMO Shambhala Retreat.

A third of the private island is now occupied by the COMO Shambhala Retreat, and facilities have been spread out to give guests even more time and space to focus on their wellbeing – lending itself to physical distancing. A new Pilates Studio and open-sided yoga pavilion (with striking views of the lagoon) accompany one of the only hydrotherapy pools in the Maldives. Positioned under the shade of swaying palms, two of the four treatment rooms have been expanded to accommodate couples, and the size of each room allows therapists to fulfil COMO Shambhala’s full and half-day treatment paths – including the Relaxation and Restoration paths – without moving guests from one room to another. 

After spa therapies, dive with vibrant parrot fish, sharks and gliding manta rays, learn the power of meditation or take a personal training session on the sand, before dining on nutritious COMO Shambhala Cuisine at seafront Ufaa restaurant – a menu designed to restore balance with organic, vitamin-rich ingredients. In the villas, natural materials embody COMO’s signature pared-back luxury across the rooms and suites, with Maldivian coral-rock walls, teak flooring and Kajan thatch roofing. Soothing white-on-white interiors in the light-soaked rooms makes for a meditative space to relax, sleep and recover.

COMO Cocoa Island is a 40-minute speedboat transfer from Malé. Scott Dunn offers a 7 night stay at Como Cocoa Island, South Male Atoll, Maldives, starting from £2,700 per person, based on two people sharing a Dhoni Suite on a B&B basis with speedboat transfers and international flights. For more information please visit www.scottdunn.com (020 3131 5723)

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × 1 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: