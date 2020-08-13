Re-opening 1st September 2020

Following an extensive renovation earlier this year, the multi-award winning COMO Cocoa Island is delighted to welcome guests from September 1st.

Boutique in size and personal in approach, COMO Cocoa Island is perched on the Maldives’ South Male Atoll, one of the quietest and most undisturbed areas of the archipelago. The luxurious island dwelling had reopened in January following an extension renovation on its 34 overwater villas and suites – many of which are uniquely modelled after traditional Dhoni boats – and a renewed focus on its holistic wellbeing concept, COMO Shambhala Retreat.

A third of the private island is now occupied by the COMO Shambhala Retreat, and facilities have been spread out to give guests even more time and space to focus on their wellbeing – lending itself to physical distancing. A new Pilates Studio and open-sided yoga pavilion (with striking views of the lagoon) accompany one of the only hydrotherapy pools in the Maldives. Positioned under the shade of swaying palms, two of the four treatment rooms have been expanded to accommodate couples, and the size of each room allows therapists to fulfil COMO Shambhala’s full and half-day treatment paths – including the Relaxation and Restoration paths – without moving guests from one room to another.

After spa therapies, dive with vibrant parrot fish, sharks and gliding manta rays, learn the power of meditation or take a personal training session on the sand, before dining on nutritious COMO Shambhala Cuisine at seafront Ufaa restaurant – a menu designed to restore balance with organic, vitamin-rich ingredients. In the villas, natural materials embody COMO’s signature pared-back luxury across the rooms and suites, with Maldivian coral-rock walls, teak flooring and Kajan thatch roofing. Soothing white-on-white interiors in the light-soaked rooms makes for a meditative space to relax, sleep and recover.

COMO Cocoa Island is a 40-minute speedboat transfer from Malé. Scott Dunn offers a 7 night stay at Como Cocoa Island, South Male Atoll, Maldives, starting from £2,700 per person, based on two people sharing a Dhoni Suite on a B&B basis with speedboat transfers and international flights. For more information please visit www.scottdunn.com (020 3131 5723)

Like this: Like Loading...