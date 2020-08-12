LAUNCHES NEW SET LUNCH MENU

Located on Marylebone’s bustling Thayer Street, modern-European restaurant XR has launched a brand-new lunch menu that’s sure to set your summer plans sizzling. Available Tuesday – Friday, take a seat on XR’s sunny outdoor terrace and enjoy two-courses for just £15, or three courses for £20. XR is also signed up to the governments Eat Out to Help Out scheme, meaning from Monday to Wednesday you can enjoy 50% off food up to £10 per person, making the two and three-course lunch exceptional value at just £7.50 and £10 respectively.

Created by Chef Carlo Scotto and his team, on the menu you’ll find delicious choices such as gravlax salmon tartare with guacamole and crunchy potato; and truffle arancini with mushrooms and parmesan. Mains include harissa chicken with piquillo peppers, spinach and lime mayo; as well as a veggie burger with Kewpie mayo, pickles, tomato and onion jam. If you’re seeking something sweet, creamy vanilla cheesecake with fresh strawberry coulis is on offer for dessert.

Those looking to linger and little longer should make the most of the sunshine and sip on a refreshing cocktail or two on XR’s terrace. Must tries include the Pink Cuban, mixed with Santa Teresa 1796 rum, fresh lime juice, brown sugar and mint leaves, and topped with Canard-Duchêne Rosé Champagne; as well as the Ray of Sunshine, made with Plymouth Gin, Campari, elderflower, lime juice and a splash of cranberry.

Xier | XR

13 – 14 Thayer St, Marylebone, London W1U 3JR

I: @xr.london

www.xierlondon.com

