WITH NEW LUNCHES, BRUNCHES AND DRIVE-BY BBQ

The Hunter’s Moon – Chelsea’s favourite drinking and dining destination – has re-opened with a fully revamped lunch, brunch and dinner menu, alongside a new drive-by BBQ takeaway offering, and an incredible value set menu.

DELICIOUS DINING

With long summer days firmly in mind, Chef Director Oliver Marlowe’s daily-changing menu is full of light yet innovative dishes using the best seasonal ingredients. Expect choices of warm salad of wood pigeon with onion confit, pancetta, crispy hen’s egg and balsamic, or chilled gazpacho with Cornish lobster, crème fraiche and lemon to start; and mains of Cornish cod with hispi cabbage, baby leeks, chicken tortellini and roast chicken butter sauce; and roasted lamb rump a la niçoise with olive oil crushed potatoes, slow cooked cherry tomatoes and feta.

On top of the á la carte, the specials board offers additional surprises and delights; from tempura lobster burgers to treacle cured salmon steaks. To finish, a range of showstopping desserts such as a raspberry ripple baked Alaska, and Eton mess with strawberry and prosecco cocktail are too tempting to refuse.

Firmly supporting the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, guests can enjoy 50% off the bill (up to £10 per head) Monday – Wednesday for lunch and dinner. And for those looking for a real steal, take advantage of The Hunter’s Moon set lunch menu (available Monday-Friday), £17.50 for 2 courses (£7.50 with EOTHO) / £21.50 for 3 courses (£10.75 with EOTHO).

SIZZLING SATURDAYS

Come weekends, indulge in a Saturday brunch with dishes including huevos rancheros with grilled flatbreads; and eggs benedict with Gochujang hollandaise and blackened hake, BBQ beef brisket or garlic and chilli greens; or a half or full English alongside The Hunter’s Moon’s signature Bloody Susan to share. This DIY Bloody Mary is served on a lazy Susan in the centre of the table, providing a choice of Clamato or tomato juice alongside a selection of garnishes to style it your way.

Can’t hang around, why not swing by and grab a bite from The Hunter’s Moon newly launched BBQ takeaway available every Saturday and Sunday 12-6pm. Sizzling just outside the entrance, customers can choose from The Hunter’s Moon signature double cheeseburger; BBQ pork bánh mi with Thai slaw, satay sauce and roasted peanuts; and Cornish lobster and crayfish brioche roll with avocado and basil salsa, shredded lettuce and crispy shallots, to take on their way to the park, or to enjoy in your home bubble. Sides of warm truffle and parmesan potato salad and Creole style corn on the cob with parmesan and smoked paprika don’t disappoint either. Wine will be available to take-out too at bottle shop prices, alongside Aperol Spritz, G&T’s and pints-to-go.

The Hunter’s Moon – 86 Fulham Road, South Kensington, London, SW3 6HR

www.huntersmoonlondon.co.uk I: @huntersmoonlondonsw3 | F: huntersmoonsw3

