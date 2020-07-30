RESTAURANT ARRIVES ON CHARLOTTE STREET

Talented chef Nico Simeone opened his first London restaurant, Six by Nico London, on Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street with its opening menu, ‘The Chippie,’ inspired by his Scottish-Italian heritage. Pioneering a revolving culinary hub, Six by Nico re-invents the dining experience with an entirely new six course tasting menu every six weeks which is inspired by places, memories and ideas.

Six by Nico has become one of the very first restaurants to open as the London hospitality sector starts to revive following the government’s relaxation of quarantine measures in response to COVID-19. Nico’s unique culinary narrative was first born in his native Glasgow and has expanded at a dynamic pace with sister restaurants now in Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester and Liverpool. With his refined and creative tasting menus, Nico takes guests on a journey whilst making fine dining accessible to all with its extremely affordable price tag.

Serving up a progressive and inventive approach to the tasting menu, Nico’s opening menu in the restaurant is his take on the classic British fish and chip shop with a nostalgic six course tasting menu all for £35. Guests can enjoy delights such as: Scrabster Monkfish cheek on a bed of wild garlic emulsion, gribiche, peas and beurre blanc, “Steak Pie” with shredded Speyside beef shin, burnt onion ketchup, mushroom duxelle and ‘meaty salsa’, ‘Fish Supper’ of Shetland cod atop confit fennel, samphire beer emulsion and pickled mussels and of course, the signature Deep fried mars bar with Caramelia, chocolate mousse, blood orange sorbet and cocoa nib. Expertly selected wine pairings sourced from Europe are available alongside the menu priced at £33 per person or guests can choose from an extensive drinks list.

The 76-cover restaurant will open with strict adherence to social distancing with all surfaces cleaned and disinfected between sittings every two hours. Guests will also be encouraged to monitor their own health and well-being ahead of their visit. During lockdown, Nico and his team successfully pivoted their business by launching, ‘Home by Nico’ which served over 100,000 people and kept the Six by Nico spirit alive during this challenging period.

Chef Nico Simeone said, “We are very excited to finally open Six by Nico London. At a time when London is starting to emerge from this horrific crisis, we are determined to be amongst the first of the new places that make this city such a great place to visit and look forward to welcoming our customers safely very soon.”

Six by Nico London is open with The Chippie Menu for £35 per person with an optional £33 wine pairing. Vegetarian alternatives are also available. To make a reservation visit https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/london/.

Opening Hours:

Monday-Sunday from 12pm

Six by Nico London

33-41 Charlotte Street

London

W1T 1RR

www.sixbynico.co.uk

@sixbynicolondon

