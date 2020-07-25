THE NEWEST BUGATTI CHIRON WAS PRESENTED IN BRUSSELS.

There is one city, that should never be left out on a tour through Europe – Brussels. As administrative center of the European Union, it represents the inspiring diversity of the continent in a way no other place can. Another beautiful stop on the Pur Sport’s Roadshow itinerary, where the newest member of the family could show off its Chiron1 extreme features.

Located in the heart of the city, the Elsene-Ixelles district, Bugatti Brussels offers one of the largest Showrooms in Europe. On a surface of 120 square metres, clients had the opportunity to see the all new . “The Chiron Pur Sport represents an absolute highlight on the Chiron spectrum of performance, especially when it comes to sportiness, agility and comfort. Design and technique work perfectly together, it is a masterpiece”, says General Manager of Bugatti Brussels David Favest.

As one of the first Bugatti partners, Bugatti Brussels has been working closely with the French luxury brand since 2005. It operates under the roof of one of Brussel’s famous family companies: the D’Ieteren Group. The showroom was re-opened in 2016 in line with the style of the new Bugatti showroom design and is situated next to the impressive D’Ieteren Gallery, a place that makes every automobile enthusiast’s heart beat faster.

The collection has around 270 automotive masterpieces with a permanent exhibition of around 100 of them. It also includes Bugatti models, such as a Type 44 Bodywork by D’Ieteren – Patent Weymann and a Bugatti 57 Bodywork by D’Ieteren, in addition to several Bugatti vehicles from a private family collection.

This week however, all attention was directed towards the newest member of the Chiron family. With its optimized aerodynamics, shorter gear ratio and completely new tires, the Chiron Pur Sport is considered the most agile member of the Chiron family. It costs 3 million euros net and is limited to 60 units. Production at the

company’s headquarters in Molsheim, France, will begin in the second half of 2020.

