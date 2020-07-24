Backes & Strauss in a collaboration with Splendore Unique is launching The Regent Arqaam Collection.

The iconic oval-shaped Regent Backes & Strauss timepiece will be available in a limited series, featuring the Arabic-Hindu numerals on the dial. The watch will be available in the 40 x 47 mm size and will feature 5 coloured dials – British Racing Green, Backes Blue, Red, Burgundy, and Black – each limited to 10 pieces. The case back will have the numbers 1/10 engraved in the Arabic-Hindu numerals. The timepiece will have an automatic movement with a platinum rotor and will come with assorted colours of alligator strap.

“We are delighted to partner with Backes & Strauss in this wonderful project – drawing on their rich heritage and history to showcase the Arabic-Hindu numerals” – said Emmanuel Sarumi, Creative Director of Splendore Unique. He added: “We have been pioneers in these special dials since 2013 mainly for private collectors from the Middle East”.

REGENT ARQAAM 4047

Size: 40×47 mm

Movement: Automatic, Platinum Rotor

Case: Stainless Steel

Dial: British Racing Green, Backes Blue, Red, Burgundy or Black dial with white Arabic-Hindu numerals hand-painted on the dial using ‘décalque’ technique

Bracelet: Alligator leather strap

Crown: The Jewel in the Crown, 0.09 cts

Display: Hours, Minutes, Seconds & Date

Total Carats: 1 diamond, 0.09 cts

All brilliant-cut diamonds set on Backes & Strauss are Ideal-Cut diamonds unless stated otherwise.

https://www.backesandstrauss.com

