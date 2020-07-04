This heart-warming film is not based on drug-fuelled rock stars but rather an up-and-coming rock band called Army of Love who is trying to make it big. Frontman Vaughn (Levi Dylan) is reminiscent of the great rock legends of old with his long dark hair, dreamy eyes, and sultry look. His genius in songwriting and performance is praised by his sister Gina (Janel Parrish) who is the band manager. Her aim to get the band more recognition is short-lived when Vaughn dies in a fatal car accident on the way to a gig.

As you can imagine the loss of their great leader has a major effect on the band members, especially Gina losing her brother, and eventually all go their separate ways. Several years later, when a 10-year-old music prodigy called Oak (Tommy Ragen) displays the same qualities and characteristics as Gina’s late brother, she ponders the possibility that he may be a reincarnation of Vaughn, thus inspiring her to pull her life back together and try to reunite the band with Oak as its new frontman.

Directed by Sean McNamara (Soul Surfer, Spare Parts), Mighty Oak will turn your blues into happiness and have you reaching for your tissues. It is tragic and sad in places, has soul-searching elements, and suggests that reincarnation may be real and a beautiful thing. Excellent performances from Janel Parrish (Gina Jackson); newcomer Tommy Ragen (Oak Scoggins); Levi Dylan (Vaughn Jackson); Carlos PenaVega (Pedro); Alexa PenaVega (Valerie Scoggins); Nana Ghana (Alex); Rodney Hicks (Dwayne Biggs); and Gianna Harris (Emma Biggs).

The music dramedy MIGHTY OAK will arrive on Digital platforms July 7 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

