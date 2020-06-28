Contemporary and colourful Peruvian restaurant & bar refurbs with a vibrant new look and a brand new art exhibition.

The award-winning restaurant, bar and members’ club COYA Mayfair, has transformed the space after a period of closure which has allowed for an extensive refurbishment to take place. COYA Mayfair will open on Saturday 4th July with a new spirit of adventure, taking their guests on a refreshed multi-sensory journey into the heart of South America. The team will bring vibrant dishes and cocktails alongside contemporary interior design and art drawn from the capital’s best talent.

London design studio, Sagrada, has redesigned the impressive Piccadilly site, reflecting the group’s Peruvian focus, with Spanish and Asian influences. Greenery, gold mirror walls, Peruvian made furnishings and accessories, Incan patterns and carved wooden panelling will take centre stage in the restaurant, Pisco Bar & Lounge and Members’ Club, while an external terrace situated to the back of the Members’ Club will overflow with tropical plans and foliage.

COYA’s Global CEO Olivier Flamant said of the refurb: “We’re coming up to almost a decade from the inception of COYA and opening our flagship site in Mayfair; the refurbishment marks an important milestone and start of a new chapter, not only for London, but for the brand globally. This is an opportunity to re-energise the guest experience and signifies the first of many exciting new plans. We have to thank all our guests for their support, especially during recent months, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to see the new stunning interiors.”

The restaurant’s menus, overseen by Chef Director Sanjay Dwivedi in partnership with COYA Mayfair’s head chef Alessandro Scala, will feature a range of creative, colourful and delicious dishes. With menus spanning small dishes and bar snacks, ceviches, tiraditos, tacos, anticuchos, meat, poultry, fish and seafood, all inspired by traditional Peruvian dishes, using Japanese, Chinese and Spanish cooking techniques.

The celebration continues in the redesigned Pisco Bar & Lounge. The area has been smothered in hand-embossed leather and mirrors by local Peruvian artisans, and will display a breath-taking Pisco Library filled with COYA’s bespoke selection of playful Pisco Infusions, including the global favourite, blueberry and lavender.

The all new COYA Mayfair will reopen Saturday 4th July with new times below:

Times: Lunch from 12:00PM -14:30PM – Monday-Sunday

Dinner from 18:00pm – 22:00pm – Sunday – Wednesday

Dinner from 18:00pm – 22:30pm – Thursday – Friday

Dinner from 18:30pm – 23:00pm – Saturday only

Address: COYA Mayfair, 118 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7NW

Website: www.coyarestaurant.com

Like this: Like Loading...