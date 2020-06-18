Inside the Spring/Summer 2020 Issue 27

- Music artist: Selena Gomez – look at her now Selena Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber took centre stage in the media but finally came to a head in 2018. Taking a short hiatus in 2016 due to personal health reasons, Gomez came back a stronger woman with new music in 2019 that revealed the painful story of her tumultuous love encounter with Bieber. As ...
- Catwalk reviews – LFW & GFW 2020 In our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk reports to find out which designers caught our eye for the Spring/Summer 2020 collections from LFW & GFW collections, as well as a special feature on New York’s representative Temraza.
- Fine cuisine & sophisticated beverages The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. Due to the lockdown, we were unable to present our usual restaurant reviews but we were privileged to feature Six by Nico which will be opening in London soon. We also had the ...
- Special designer profile: Victoria Beckham – British luxury fashion Victoria Beckham would probably never have imagined that after her Spice Girls days were over, her brand’s designs would be on the catwalk at New York and London Fashion Weeks. We discover how she won over the media and fashion industry with her first salon-style fashion show in 2008 and went on to become a ...
- Beauty & make-up products As we get into the summer period, this means its time to take another look at the latest in make-up and skincare products, and men’s grooming tips for the season. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty and grooming products on the market for both men and women. Page 186
Read the Spring/Summer issue 27 here
