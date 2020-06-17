An Electric Car For Both The Driver And The Environment

The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system’s combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a uniquely smooth, quiet and seamless all-electric driving experience and a range of approximately 200 km, far exceeding the average daily drive of European customers.

The MX-30’s ‘ Human Modern’ styling concept and Freestyle centre pillar-less doors break new ground for the beautiful, handcrafted forms of Kodo design. The interior features a floating centre console incorporating Mazda’s first touch-screen air-conditioning control panel, and unique materials designed to minimise environmental impact – door trim using fibres made from recycled plastic bottles and cork harvested from the bark of trees without felling.

Combined with the MX-30’s inherently smooth all-electric driving behaviour, the adoption of electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) results in even greater refinement of the Mazda driving experience.

The MX-30 features an enhanced suite of i-Activsense features. And despite adopting freestyle doors with no centre pillar, its bodyshell combines high strength – including a carefully designed structure to protect the high-voltage battery – with efficient energy absorption for excellent collision safety performance.

The Mazda MX-30 will arrive in European dealerships during the second half of 2020 (UK 2021).

