West Hampstead’s neighbourhood restaurant Hām unveils Head Chef Matt Osborne’s exclusive British-Australian menu for collection

Hām, West Hampstead’s neighbourhood restaurant, well-loved for championing produce from small British farms and artisan suppliers, is delighted to reopen its doors in time for summer. Offering a dinner menu Thursday-Sunday and a brunch menu from Friday-Sunday available for collection, the menu created by Head Chef, Matt Osborne will reflect the very best from independent farmers, fishermen and cheesemakers.

Staying true to its roots, Hām at Home will showcase British cooking with hints of Matt’s Australian background, using the best possible raw ingredients.

Hām’s new collection service will be a welcome addition for all of us currently staying at home. The menu will change every two weeks, some sample dishes include: starters such as Burrata, courgette, pea and mint pesto or Buttermilk fried chicken, with satay sauce and lime coleslaw. Move on to delights such as; mouth-watering Masterstock braised beef featherblade, BBQ tropea onion tomato and bean salad and marjoram salsa verde, Roasted monkfish tail, seaweed potatoes, with chard and miso aioli and a light and refreshing dish of Grilled trombetta courgettes, fennel, sesame and Korean pepper. Round off the meal with a flourish with desserts such as Lemongrass panna cotta, strawberries, honeycomb.

Ease into the weekend (and out of Lockdown), with Hām’s novel take on the most important meal of the week, brunch. Interesting breakfast options include: bacon and kimchi bap, Avocado, feta and watercress sandwich or Spelt pancakes with strawberries, crème fraiche and maple syrup, perfectly paired with a selection of brunch cocktails, guaranteed to put a spring into your step on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Enjoy Hãm’s selection of dishes with their diverse and thoughtfully chosen house cocktails and wines from their off licence which is open all day Friday to Sunday.

Reservations open weekly on Sundays for the coming week, book a slot for Dinner collection 6.30pm – 8.30pm Thursday to Sunday online or order brunch via their window Friday-Sunday 9am-2.30pm

Hām

West Hampstead

238 West End Lane

London NW6 1LG

T: 02078130168

E: info@hamwesthampstead.com W: www.hamwesthampstead.com I:@hamwhampstead

