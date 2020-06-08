brings a virtual culinary pop-up to homes across central London

From the globally renowned Hakkasan Group, Casa Calavera will bring a unique virtual culinary pop-up, delivering authentic Mexican food to homes across central London from, Thursday 4th June. Casa Calavera will see heritage Mexican cooking techniques, recipes and ingredients collide with contemporary, innovative and refined twists to create the ultimate Mexican feast at home this Summer.

Casa Calavera is the first new concept to be added to the Hakkasan Group UK portfolio in recent years, a cutting-edge virtual pop-up delivery service pushing the boundaries of traditional dining. Inspired by the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), Casa Calavera looks to celebrate life every day and live it to the full with a playful and laid-back attitude. The accessible Mexican menu takes its inspiration from the street side taquerias and beachfront restaurants of Mexico and will bring the culinary cantina experience straight into homes this summer with a menu for everyone; from tacos and tostadas to quesadillas, salads and bowls.

Family style, small plate dining that is perfect for all to share, is at the heart of Casa Calavera. Diners can start with the Casa Nachos featuring six different flavour tortillas including blue corn, chipotle and cactus chips served with a choice of toppings and made to scoop up the Casa Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fire Roasted Salsa. From the taco menu, Achiote chicken with guacamole and red onion will be available alongside soon-to-be favourites, Chipotle beef brisket with fresh jalapeño and feta and Grilled yellowtail with sriracha mayo, pico de gallo and blue corn tortilla and Grilled cactus served with salsa verde and guacamole. A line up of ‘must order’ side dishes, will include Charro beans, spiced rice cactus croquetas, Mexican Street Corn and Roasted aubergine with pico de gallo all served in sugar cane eco-packaging.

Global hospitality company, Hakkasan Group, recognized for its innovative restaurant brands spanning four continents, introduces Casa Calavera, a first-of-its-kind virtual culinary popup to the streets of central London. The virtual restaurant creatively combines authentic Mexican cooking techniques, recipes, and ingredients with contemporary, innovative and sophisticated twists. Enjoy Casa Nachos or Ahi Tuna Tostada as a starter, then move on to our taco selection including soon-to-be favourites such as the Chipotle Beef Brisket, Adobo Shrimp or Achiote Chicken. Say ‘¡Hola!’ to Casa Calavera – Delivery available on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Supper.

Casa Calavera is available to order from, Thursday 4th June via Deliveroo, Supper and Uber Eats within a 2-mile radius of Central London.

@casacalaveralondon | CasaCalavera.co.uk

