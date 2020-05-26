BAR DOURO AT HOME’ BRINGING THE BEST OF PORTUGAL TO YOUR LIVING ROOM.

From Friday 22nd of May, renowned wine bar and restaurant, Bar Douro, will deliver food and wine bringing the tascas and cervejarias of Portugal to homes across London. Available to order via Deliveroo, the menu will see Bar Douro classics and some exclusive new creations come together for a ready to eat feast alongside a selection of Portuguese wines, DIY Port and Tonics and craft beers from independent producers.

After the success of launching their online Bottle Shop in April this year, for the very first time, Bar Douro will be making their contemporary take on Portuguese cuisine available for delivery and pick up in London. The menu will be divided into Petiscos (snacks), Horta (garden), Mar (sea) and Terra (land), mirroring the menus at their two London restaurants in London Bridge and the City for a fresh and truly unique restaurant experience at home.

First up, Petiscos will include; Croquetes de alheira made with smoked Portuguese sausage, Pata Negra ham from the Alentejo, and new to the menu, Empada de berinjela, aubergine puff pastry pie best enjoyed with a bottle of Musa craft beer, brewed in Lisbon, or a glass of easy drinking Meio Queijo from the Douro valley, fresh with a minty twist and available to buy alongside food orders on Deliveroo.

Small plates on the menu are perfect for sharing From the Horta; Batatas a murro garlic punched potatoes, Heritage tomatoes with a white port vinaigrette and Butter beans with chard and cured egg yolk. From the Mar, a twist on a Bar Douro favourite, Bacalhau com natas, a creamier version of their Bacalhau à Brás baked in the oven, classic Gambas à la guilho, packed with garlic and chilli and Grilled octopus, with blistered peppers and onions and best enjoyed paired with a bottle of Messias Clàssico with notes of stone fruits, and green herbs. From the Terra, Arroz de Pato, a baked duck rice, Piri Piri chicken sandwich with blistered peppers alongside Black pig cheeks with cauliflower and kale migas which pairs perfectly with Churchill’s Estates red with it’s fresh berry aromas, blackberries and ripe cherries.

To be transported to the rolling hills of Northern Portugal this summer, enjoy a bottle of Quinta de Maderna Vinho Verde from the Minho region, or a DIY Churchill’s White Port and Fever Tree tonic with orange peel and mint, both are best drunk cold as an aperitivo with family and friends. For dessert, a Portuguese staple Pastel de Nata along with Baba de Camelo and Tarte de amêndoa, sticky almond tart. Alternatively indulge in a cheese board including Beira Baixa DOP, Terrincho DOP from the Trás os Montes and Lourais from The Açores or try one of their Portuguese craft beers, Musa, brewed in Lisbon.

Bar Douro will be open for pick-up and delivery from Friday 22nd of May from their London Bridge restaurant to South London via phone and Deliveroo.

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm – 10pm

For the full menu including dishes, wines, DIY port and tonics, and craft beers, click the link here.

