On Friday 15 May, Riding House at Home and Riding House Local Store brought their home kits, ready-to-eat dishes and quality produce to homes across London with a pop-up store and home delivery service. Created by the team behind Riding House Fitzrovia, Loyal Tavern, and Rail House Cafe, and led by Chefs Tom Cenci and Henry Omereye, together with founder Adam White.

R I D I N G H O U S E A T H O M E

Riding House at Home will see Tom and Henry team up for a culinary collaboration, bringing their home kits and speciality groceries to anyone within an 8-mile radius of their Fitzrovia store.

The online shop is stocked with restaurant quality DIY dishes such as: chicken, morel & truffle pie, Cornish lamb with spinach, minted mushy peas & a wholegrain mustard sauce, Stinking Bishop gratin and, for the ultimate dessert, bake-at-home cookie dough. For the true weekend brunch experience at home, their renowned dishes are available any day of the week, including pancakes with clotted Chantilly cream, topped with berry compote, and a Full English breakfast with Bloody Mary and Buck’s Fizz cocktails, beautifully packaged and delivered to your door.

The Ready-to-drink cocktail offer, made with fresh herbs, fruits and in-house syrups and spirits, includes the Masako Martini with Akashi Tai Umeshi sake and lychee, and the Planas Horchata with rum, almond, cinnamon and nutmeg. Have the perfect aperitivo hour at home, along with mini kegs and punch pouches.

R I D I N G H O U S E L O C A L S T O R E

Fitzrovia’s popular Great Titchfield Street institution will be transformed into a pop-up butcher, deli, grocery store and wine shop, with hot takeaways, giving access to high quality restaurant standard produce often hard to come by for the home chef. Shop for renowned independent suppliers’ goods, including Vinegar Shed, for small-batch artisan condiments, Belazu for spice pastes, Brindisa for Spanish cooking essentials, Bermondsey based O’Shea’s butcher and Txuleta for expert cuts of meat all in the bright, colourful and chic interior.

Fresh bread, pastries, organic eggs, steaks and ready-to-eat meals are available, whilst guests can pick up mozzarella-stuffed Old Spot pork sausage rolls, or cookies straight from the oven, best enjoyed with Riding House fresh juices and cocktail pouches. A curated selection of wines and ice-cold draught beer growlers are also be available in their friendly pop-up shop in the heart of London.

All deliveries are packaged in biodegradable and eco sustainable boxes from Biopack, making the perfect gift for loved ones.

Deliveries, Orders & Click and Collect: https://ridinghouse.cafe/

Radius: Within 8 miles of Riding House Fitzrovia

Contact

Address: 43-51 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 7PQ

Website: ridinghouse.cafe

Instagram: @housecafes

Delivery and Store Opening Hours:

Wednesday to Friday 9am-9pm

Saturday 9am-9pm

Sunday 9am-5pm

