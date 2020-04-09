Tramp in Disguise has launched a new womenswear collection for 2020 named ‘Unimated.’ The collection takes its name from the first industrial robot, called Unimate that was generated by George Devol in the 1950’s. 

The designer Sini Moilanen found inspiration for this 2020 collection in Artificial Intelligence, following an article she read about how AI has the power to prevent climate change, along with other future environmental issues. AI is the “game changer” for climate change and environmental issues. Passionate about sustainability, the brands previous collections have been inspired by the impact of climate change. Therefore having discovered that AI can quickly discern patterns that humans cannot, designer Sini was eager to explore this theme. 

For the new collection, the designer has created original prints that reflect the inspiration and feature elements of neural networks, drones, motherboards, elements of robotics and computer coding. Along with these colourful and intricate prints, the fabrics used throughout the collection include colour changing knits, tencel fabrics made from eucalyptus trees, rayon fabrics made from wood cellulose and bamboo jersey. The collection features dresses, printed jackets, jumpsuit, elegant jumpsuits, wrap skirts, colourful tops, shirts and trousers. Working towards a zero waste policy, the brand has created accessories using fabric scraps of the garment production.

Tramp in Disguise is a high end womenswear label known for its colourful prints. Offering dazzling collections that are fun, youthful, modern and edgy, each collection is made in-house, in London and always includes dresses, some unisex garments as well separates such as jackets, jumpsuits, skirts, tops and trousers. 

Tramp In Disguise was established in 2010 by designer Sini Moilanen, Finnish born fashion and Textile designer who has qualified M.A. in Fashion Design specializing in knitwear design from Royal College Art. Whilst studying at the RCA, Sini taught herself print design and now her exciting prints and wearable silhouettes are the signature throughout each of her collections. 

www.trampindisguise.com 

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

