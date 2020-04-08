We have selected collection of designers that we have highlighted for the level of there work at the copnehagen fashion week shows SS20

HENRIK VIBSKOV

The name Henrik Vibskov is most commonly associated not only with a fashion label, but a multitude of twisted yet tantalising universes created in relation to each collection.

He is exploring themes around creativity without limits, always trying to adapt a design approach for a fashion collection versus an installation or exhibition.

He graduated from Central St Martin’s in 2001 and has since produced over 30 fashion collections. He has participated and exhibited in a number of international designfairs, festivals and museums, including thePS1 – MoMA in New York, the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, The 21st Century Museum of contemporary Art, Kanazawa, the ICA in London.

He has also designed costumes for numerous operas and performances, including collaborations with Hotel Pro Forma, the Oslo Opera House, The Swedish national ballet and the Brussels Opera House. Henrik Vibskov is currently Professor at the DSKD and is frequently given lectures in art institutions all over the world, such as Central Saint Martins in London, The IED in Madrid and the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts amongst others.

BLANCHE

As a united effort by Fredin and Bech, Blanche was launched in the late Danish spring of 2017, as a sustainable denim brand with an accompanying ready-to-wear collection.

The inaugural collection of Blanche landed at retailers in early 2018. The brand received following acclaim from the likes of Vogue, held its first runway show, ventured into wholesale across multiple markets and commenced sales relations with Moda Operandi along with joining both Tomorrow Showroom and Freudian Kicks.

Blanche combines wear for the modern woman and the act of making the right choices. Blanche is for women, by women. Blanche is timeless with a contemporary outlook. Blanche is organic quality that uses surplus and recycled fabrics across its supply chain. Blanche is colorful, brave and forever, all at once. Blanche is simple, eternal and made with an eye for quality. Blanche makes it easy for consumers to make the right decision. Blanche is artistic. Blanche is feminine. Blanche is French for white.

CFW X BOOZT SHOW

Fashion experts Uffe Buchard and Melanie Buchhave have gathered the designers from this season’s official show calendar and curated a beautiful show with all the latest tendencies from collections already available for purchase.

MARK KENLY DOMINO TAN

The brand Mark Kenly Domino Tan provides a high-end selection of luxurious clothing for the modern woman; where exquisite design meets exceptional quality that lasts a lifetime. The brand targets the modern woman who has an eye for exclusive and beautiful design, both luxurious and functional for work and for formal occasions. Mark Kenly Domino Tan intends to set values that entail respect for a timeless design. Mark Kenly Domino Tan also always designs with a respect for female proportions to highlight the female fortunes today and tomorrow. Silhouettes are minimalistic, feminine and classic. The result is contemporary and yet timeless. The philosophy of the brand is to create beautiful and responsible clothing made of quality materials that can last a lifetime with minimal care.

Mark Kenly Domino Tan is a unique brand in the sense that there is great emphasis on materials. The materials are essential to every collection and serve as a muse. It is a natural part of the design process, to use the fabric as the foundation of a collection. The collection is divided into five key programs with which Mark Kenly Domino Tan generally works from. It is imperative that the company refines and develops these programs each season. Mark Kenly Domino Tan presents two annual collections – Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter.

MUNTHE

MUNTHE is a women’s luxury ready-to-wear label established in 1994 and based in Copenhagen.



The brand’s signature style represents the carefree attitude of the cool, casual Scandinavian girl – such as beautiful suits that’s strong but not unfeminine, floaty silhouettes dresses, artistic hand-painted print and a constant innovation in fabrics.

MUNTHE’s design is best known for its artistic hand-painted print, feminine silhouettes combined with contrasting characteristics, which are shown through six annual collections.

https://copenhagenfashionweek.com

Like this: Like Loading...