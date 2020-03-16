Two watches, one designer & an exceptional event!

An exceptional evening followed by a cocktail during which the guests had the opportunity to discover more about the brand’s new products thanks to the explanations of Stéphane Waser, Managing Director of Maurice Lacroix, present on-site. In the spotlight: the woman, of course, with the launch of the exceptional Masterpiece Embrace. A watch reflecting a fusion of artistic expression and technical innovation thanks to its retrograde calendar and an atypical small second display. Two hearts twirl around, representing the ups and downs of each love relationship, while remaining united thanks to a perpetual embrace. The model is available in two versions: one with a blue aventurine dial and the other with a white mother-ofpearl dial, enhanced by the light radiation of the small second indicator. The Fiaba line was also in the spotlight with the new Fiaba Moonphase. Combining functionality, glamour and elegance, it features a moon phase indicator, a dial set with diamonds and an infinite number of details that will delight even the most aesthete. This model is available in three versions, including a two-tone watch. A duo of novelties for a myriad of possibilities since through these two models, each woman will find the watch that reflects her personality.

The precision of a cut, the know-how of a seamstress… The many points in common between fashion and watchmaking are no longer to be demonstrated. During an exceptional event bringing together VIPs, friends of the brand and the international media, Maurice Lacroix celebrated this union in the heart of the Paris couture week. Indeed, Adeline Ziliox, a friend of the Maurice Lacroix brand, was part of the official fashion calendar and presented her new Source[s] collection. A collection in which the inspiration of the Strasbourg designer was the source of life, a meeting of the elements. Thus each outfit featured embroidery that subtly designed emotional landscapes, but also plays on transparency to illustrate the rhythm of life. Thus, in an eighteenth-century-style decor of the private mansion Le Marois in Paris, each model walked on the catwalk dressed in theatrical outfits with novelties by Maurice Lacroix on its wrist.

https://www.mauricelacroix.com/eu_en/watches

