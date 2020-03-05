Wellness Festival on the Pure Shores of Pimalai Resort & Spa, Koh Lanta

This year, the five-star Pimalai Resort & Spa located on an Andaman Island on the pure shores of Koh Lanta, Thailand, is delighted to announce its second annual ‘Zenergy’ Wellness Festival, from the 24th – 29th July 2020. Featuring a week of poolside yoga, meditation, delicious and nutritious food and thrilling island excursions, aspiring yogis can expect to leave feeling refreshed and reconnected with nature as they find their zen in paradise.

In partnership with Retreat to Paradise – the Thai-based retreat company created by stylish activewear brand Flexi Lexi Fitness – a team of highly professional instructors from around the world will take guests on a journey of restoring mind, body and soul in this beautiful Thai island setting. Singapore-based instructor Carissa Lin will teach guests ‘Yin Yoga’ and meditation focusing on passive poses and breathing exercises to create mind and body connection, as well as ‘Hatha Yoga’ with a focus on improving strength and flexibility. Guests can also try the ‘Inversion Clinic’ class with American yoga guru Heart Maher, famous for her challenging classes designed to build body strength through gymnastic style exercises and fun sequences. Other classes on offer include ‘Sweet Surrender’, designed to unlock flexibility, as well as the vinyasa class ‘Freedom Flow’, where guests are taught a variety of postures as well as the power of synchronising breathing with movement by UAE-based teacher Michelle Qubrosi, who specialises in aerial arts.

Set in the serene sanctuary of Pimalai Resort & Spa amongst lush tropical rainforests, retreaters can begin their day with a healthy fresh breakfast overlooking the ocean at the resorts signature Thai restaurant Spice & Rice, followed by a morning of finding their flow in yoga classes either in their private, idyllic Beach Villas, the yoga Sala or fitness studio. Lunch is then served at the elevated seafront fine-dining destination Seven Seas, serving contemporary menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs amongst jungle interior.

With an emphasis on laid-back luxury, Pimalai Resort & Spa is located on the southern top of the island, set over 40 hectares of lush hillside facing the Andaman Sea, with beautiful white sand beaches. A hidden gem, much of the island is still undiscovered by tourists, and as part of the ‘Zenergy’ Wellness Festival, travellers will have the chance to embark on exciting excursions such as a peaceful Sunrise Mangrove Tour to spot macaque monkeys or a culturally rich Old Town Tour.

Patrice Landrein, Pimalai’s General Manager comments “We are delighted to team up with Retreat to Paradise once again to host the second annual Zenergy Wellness Festival. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which attracted guests from across the world, this year’s festival will have an even wider selection of classes from some of the world’s leading wellness practitioners. Pimalai is the perfect setting to get away from it all, reconnect with your spiritual side and reinvigorate your body and mind. We look forward to welcoming friends old and new to the pure shores of Koh Lanta this July.”

The five-night Zenergy retreat from 24-29th July at Pimalai Resort & Spa starts at 32,900 THB (approx. £817); including accommodation in a Deluxe Room, all meals, nine yoga and wellness classes daily, private airport transfers and an island excursion. Price based on an early bird rate, bookable until 23rd May 2020 through www.retreattoparadisethailand.com/zenergy.

www.pimalai.com

Like this: Like Loading...