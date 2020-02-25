West Coast Collection sweepstake offer limited time only.

With new hotels set to open in Warsaw, London, Riyadh and Chicago, 2020 is an exciting year for Nobu Hotels – the global hospitality brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.

To celebrate, Nobu Hotels has unveiled a West Coast Collection sweepstake. Offered for a limited time only, enter to win the ultimate Nobu Hotels experience, with exclusive stays at Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Palo Alto and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos – in partnership with Porsche and luxury sleepwear brand, Lunya.

NOBU HOTELS TO OPEN IN WARSAW, LONDON, RIYADH AND CHICAGO

2020 is an exciting year for Nobu Hotels, with 10 hotels currently open and eight more in the pipeline across the US, Europe and Middle East. This summer will see expansion into Warsaw, London, Riyadh and Chicago as well as completion of the multi-million-dollar transformation of Nobu Hotel Palo Alto.

Founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, Nobu Hotels continues to solidify its reputation as a global hospitality brand with instinctive design, discreet service and fine ingredients at its core.

NOBU HOTEL WARSAW

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, making this year the ideal time to explore modern Poland. The capital is evolving as a vibrant travel destination, and with nearly a dozen hotels set to open in Warsaw in 2020, none are as highly anticipated as Nobu Hotel Warsaw. Dynamic and distinctive, the new Nobu Hotel Warsaw is set in the heart of this historic city and will occupy a new building located at Wilcza Street. Designed by the Polish architectural firm, Medusa Group, the property will also encompass the existing Hotel Rialto. The design will be a collaborative effort between Medusa Group and Californian-based Studio PCH, and will see a transformative architectural design for Warsaw, blending with the original Rialto building.

NOBU HOTEL PALO ALTO

Slated to be Silicon Valley’s most anticipated hotel renewal in some time, Nobu Hotel Palo Alto will unveil a completely brand-new hotel following its multi-million-dollar transformation. The 73-room boutique property is elevating its façade, reception and arrival experience, wellness offerings, meeting venues and amenities, guest rooms and a signature Nobu restaurant to reflect the world-renowned standards of Nobu Hospitality. Standout highlights include high-tech guest rooms with Alexa and Toto Neorest® washlet toilets, with 90-inch televisions in the 8th floor Ryokan guest rooms, and an elevated fitness studio with top-of-the-line equipment including Peloton® bikes.

NOBU HOTEL LONDON PORTMAN SQUARE

Expected to open in summer 2020, Nobu Hotel is set in the heart of the city’s West End, in Portman Square W1. Steps from Mayfair’s vibrant restaurants and independent boutiques and on the edge of Soho’s world-famous theatres, Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will house 259 guest rooms and suites, a Nobu Restaurant, ballroom and meeting spaces. Conceptualised by London-based architecture and design firm, David Collins Studio, in conjunction with Make Architects, the property will embody Nobu’s signature Japanese minimalism, drawing upon traditional weaving techniques, patterns and artworks.

NOBU HOTEL CHICAGO

Ideally situated in the vibrant area of Chicago’s west loop, Nobu Hotel Chicago will harness the essence of the energetic and iconic Midwestern town. Offering 119 guest rooms and suites, Nobu Hotel Chicago will play host to a 10,000-square foot Nobu restaurant, opening out on to Randolph’s famed Restaurant Row. An exquisite 3,000 square foot, multi-use suite will be available for private social functions and meeting space, alongside an indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, spa treatment rooms and a stylish rooftop indoor and outdoor bar and lounge.

NOBU HOTEL RIYADH

Set in the heart of downtown Riyadh, Nobu Hotel Riyadh sports clean lines and a casual elegance, an urban oasis that is the very first five-star luxury boutique hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A 23-story glass panelled skyscraper, the property rises proudly above the storied skyline and is styled to reflect Nobu’s Japanese heritage, with a nod to arabesque architecture. Innovative printed, layered glass allows light to flood through the façade, complimenting the airy interiors and addressing its striking surroundings. 119-guest rooms and suites sit alongside a spa, fitness facility, executive club lounge, meeting spaces, ballrooms and the Kingdom’s first Nobu Restaurant.

Nobu Hotels are distinctive destinations, each offering a sense of place and a celebration of their own locality. What they have in common, is that each is designed as a space in which to relax and savour an experience, in an atmosphere charged with a sense of being a part of something rather extraordinary.

