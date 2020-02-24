Time for the “Immortal Beloved”

A harmonious quartet: four new versions of the classic women’s watch.

GLASHÜTTE, FEBRUARY 2020. Ode to Joy, Immortal Beloved, Fidelio, Divine Spark:

These are the names of the four new versions of Tetra, the classic square watch model from a multiple prizewinner and one of the most renowned mechanical watches “Made in Germany,” NOMOS Tetra is now available in four beautiful colours: copper for Tetra Götterfunken (Divine Spark), olive green for Tetra Ode an die Freude (Ode to Joy), turquoise for Tetra Unsterbliche Geliebte (Immortal Beloved), and dark blue for Tetra Fidelio. All four are powered by the NOMOS manual caliber Alpha, the tried-and-tested mechanical movement that powers many of the manual watches from NOMOS Glashütte.

It can be seen at work through the sapphire crystal glass backs.

Together, they make for an exceptionally harmonious quartet. And their names? They pay tribute to a man that—like NOMOS and Glashütte—represents Made in Germany at its best, an obsession with quality, and timeless classics: Ludwig van Beethoven.

Fall 2020 will mark the 250th birthday of the renowned classical composer. That means that his compositions are even older than the watchmaking traditions of Glashütte, which will be celebrating their 175th anniversary this year.

This is where NOMOS, one of only a handful of owner-operated watchmaking companies worldwide,crafts fine mechanical timepieces. German engineering skill, outstanding product design (in the traditions of Bauhaus and the Deutscher Werkbund), and above all Glashütte watchmaking craftsmanship—thanks to these three aspects, NOMOS watches are of the highest quality in every respect. They have been awarded about 150 prizes for design, quality, and value-for-money.

Colorful Tetra series also enjoy a long tradition at NOMOS Glashütte: These women’s watches have been made in contemporary yet classic colours for many years. Only available for a limited time, they become desirable pieces of jewellery and collectors’ items.

The watches in the Tetra Symphony series are available at select retailers from the end of February. Particularly musically-inclined customers will enjoy the subtle tick-tock of the handcrafted caliber within.

https://nomos-glashuette.com/en

