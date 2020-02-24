LOVE KNOWS BEST.

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA.

Handsome, clever and rich, 21-year-old Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a restless “queen bee” who has lived all her life in the sleepy English village of Highbury with very little to distress or vex her. When our story begins, Emma has recently discovered the thrill of matchmaking. She has succeeded in orchestrating a marriage between her governess and the kind widower, Mr. Weston. Emma celebrates her success until she realizes that she has also orchestrated the loss of her only mother figure and companion in the house. Left alone with her valetudinarian father, Mr. Woodhouse (Bill Nighy), she turns her eyes to acquiring a new companion, the young and naïve Miss Harriet Smith (Mia Goth). Her matrimonial pastime draws a withering eye from the exceedingly moral Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn), a wealthy gentleman whose brother has married Emma’s older sister. As both a neighbor and a relative, Knightley is often found in the company of Emma and her father.

Once Emma takes Harriet under her wing, she soon determines that the local vicar Mr. Elton (Josh O’Connor) would be perfect for her—even though Harriet has feelings for respectable farmer, Robert Martin. Convinced that Harriet would be far better off with Elton, Emma advises her to reject Martin’s proposal and devote her affections to the vicar instead, however, what she does not realize is that the vicar only has eyes for Emma herself. Meanwhile, Emma becomes enamored by Mr. Weston’s son, the handsome Frank Churchill (Callum Turner), while others in their circle suspect that Knightley is forming an attachment to the accomplished Jane Fairfax (Amber Anderson), adored niece of chatty spinster, Miss Bates (Miranda Hart).

As the would-be lovers mix and mingle at social affairs, misguided assumptions lead to comical missteps and grave social faux pas, with Emma at the center of them all. Only by coming to terms with her own flaws and mistakes can she navigate the circuitous path toward maturity and discover her perfect match, which has been right in front of her all along.

In her touching, funny and beautifully realized feature directorial debut, filmmaker Autumn de Wilde presents a glittering comedic satire of social class and the challenges of growing up.

In Association with, Perfect World Pictures. A Working Title/ Blueprint Pictures Production. EMMA. Anya Taylor-Joy. Johnny Flynn. Josh O’Connor. Callum Turner. Mia Goth. Miranda Hart. And Bill Nighy. Casting by, Jessica Ronane CDG, CSA. Music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, David Schweitzer. Hair and Make-Up Designer, Marese Langan. Costume Designer, Alexandra Byrne. Editor, Nick Emerson. Production Designer, Kave Quinn. Director of Photography, Christopher Blauvelt. Co-Producer Jo Wallett. Executive Producers, Amelia Granger, Ben Knight. Based on the Novel by Jane Austen. Screenplay by Eleanor Catton. Produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin. Directed by Autumn de Wilde

