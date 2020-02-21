HARD ROCK HOTEL TENERIFE

Craig David announced as headline act for the first Lagoon Party of the 2020 season at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife on 6 June 2020.

London, 11 February, 2020. Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife has announced that Lagoon Party is returning for a third season with Craig David confirmed as the headline act for the opening party on 6 June.

The five-star hotel near Adeje in the south of Tenerife has confirmed five dates for Lagoon Party between June and October 2020 and is set to add an electronic groove to the Canary Island’s extended summer season.

Since his debut album ‘Born to Do It’ in 2000, the British DJ and R&B singer has grown to become one of the most talented contemporary artists in the UK with more than 15 million records sold worldwide. Following his rise to fame after the release of ‘Re-rewind’ with Artful Dodger in 1999, Craig David has since released a number of chart-topping songs, such as ‘Fill me In’ and ‘7 Days’.

Craig David is the first big star to be announced for the 2020 season of Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s Lagoon Party – a musical project that has been a growing success in the Canary Islands since its launch three years ago. Tickets for the opening party will be available to purchase on the Lagoon Party website from 10 February. The event will start at 2pm and finish at 9pm.

Four further dates for Lagoon Party at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife have been confirmed: 11 July, 8 August, 5 September and 10 October. Each party will welcome world-famous DJs and international music stars to the lagoon-side, open-air stage at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife. Previous headliners include Erik Morillo, Nervo, Jucy M, Rudimental, Harry Romero, Fat Boy Slim and Roger Sánchez, among many others.

The Lagoon Party was created by Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife and Green World Festival to boost tourism in the region. This collaborative effort has introduced a new leisure concept to the south of Tenerife, attracting electronic music fans and creating a new reference for the island’s tourism sector.

Entrance to Lagoon Party at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife is free for hotel guests and €30 for non-guests. www.hardrockhoteltenerife.com / www.lagoonpartytenerife.com/

