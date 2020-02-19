MILAN FASHION WEEK AW20

CNMI presents “Behind the curtain” a fashion film on Milano Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2020/21 directed by The Blink Fish.



A long take reveals the secrets of a truly unusual backstage and preparations for a show become a choreography arriving in crescendo on the (strictly green) runway of Milano Fashion Week.

The clothes and accessories are by Act N°1, Annakiki, Arthur Arbesser, Blazé Milano, Calcaterra, DROMe, Fantabody, Giannico, GCDS, Gilberto Calzolari, Marco de Vincenzo, Marco Rambaldi, Nico Giani, Sara Battaglia, Stella Jean, Tiziano Guardini, Vìen and Vivetta.

​​​​​​​The styling was by Giulia Sanna and the choreography by Laccio, while the performers are from Modulo Agency. Our thanks also go to L’Oréal Paris for the make-up and Sebastian Professional for the hairstyling.

https://www.cameramoda.it/en/

Like this: Like Loading...