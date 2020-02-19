MILAN FASHION WEEK AW20
CNMI presents “Behind the curtain” a fashion film on Milano Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2020/21 directed by The Blink Fish.
A long take reveals the secrets of a truly unusual backstage and preparations for a show become a choreography arriving in crescendo on the (strictly green) runway of Milano Fashion Week.
The clothes and accessories are by Act N°1, Annakiki, Arthur Arbesser, Blazé Milano, Calcaterra, DROMe, Fantabody, Giannico, GCDS, Gilberto Calzolari, Marco de Vincenzo, Marco Rambaldi, Nico Giani, Sara Battaglia, Stella Jean, Tiziano Guardini, Vìen and Vivetta.
The styling was by Giulia Sanna and the choreography by Laccio, while the performers are from Modulo Agency. Our thanks also go to L’Oréal Paris for the make-up and Sebastian Professional for the hairstyling.
https://www.cameramoda.it/en/
