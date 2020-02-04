Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), is a vet who can talk to animals. After his wife Lily (Kasia Smutniak), dies at sea, Dolittle confines himself to his home and attending his animals, no longer wanting contact with other humans. One day, a boy named Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett), accidentally shoots and wounds a squirrel named Kevin (Craig Robinson), and decides to go to Dolittle for help.

(from left) Polar bear Yoshi (John Cena), Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) and gorilla Chee-Chee (Rami Malek) in Dolittle, directed by Stephen Gaghan.

On the same day, Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley), sends a message, ordering Dolittle to come in order to try to cure her of a deadly sickness. After being persuaded by the animals, Dolittle finally decides to go. Upon reaching her, he finds that the Queen has eaten a poisonous type of nightshade. To be cured, she must eat a fruit from a land far away. Dolittle, Harry, and a crew of animals put to sail, hoping to find the cure while trying to avoid Dolittle’s long ago rival.

Along the way, Dolittles boat is attacked by Dr. Blair Müdfly (Michael Sheen). They are able to escape by attaching a harness to a whale that pulls the boat to safety much to Müdflys astonishment.

Dolittle is captured by King Rassouli (Antonio Banderas), his ex-father-in-law, and is locked in a cage with Barry (Ralph Fiennes), a tiger only looking for his mother’s approval. Just when it looks like Dolittle is in trouble, Chee-Chee the Gorilla (Rami Malek) breaks in and hits Barry. Dolittle and Stubbins escape only to be captured by Dr. Blair, Dolittles rival, and have their ship destroyed. After seeing a discouraged Dolittle, Rassouli loans him a boat for reasons from his daughter.

Dolittle and company arrive at an island where they meet Ginko-Who-Soars (Frances de la Tour), an angry, fire breathing dragon. Ginko begins attacking before she falls due to pain. Dolittle figures what is hurting Ginko and proceeds to remove armour and bagpipes (from previously eaten trespassers) from Ginko’s behind. A relieved Ginko shows Dolittle the tree with the cure. 

Antonio Banderas as Rassouli in “Dolittle,” directed by Stephen Gaghan.

Stubbins gives the queen the plant which cures her. A walking stick bug that Dolittle left behind for other reasons, announces that Lord Thomas poisoned the queen in order to take the crown whom the queen has arrested. Dolittle re-opens the doors to his sanctuary now including Stubbins.

A mid credit scene shows Müdfly trying to communicate with bats that turn around and attack him.

Release Date: 7th February 2020

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eight + 3 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: