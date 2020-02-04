Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), is a vet who can talk to animals. After his wife Lily (Kasia Smutniak), dies at sea, Dolittle confines himself to his home and attending his animals, no longer wanting contact with other humans. One day, a boy named Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett), accidentally shoots and wounds a squirrel named Kevin (Craig Robinson), and decides to go to Dolittle for help.

On the same day, Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley), sends a message, ordering Dolittle to come in order to try to cure her of a deadly sickness. After being persuaded by the animals, Dolittle finally decides to go. Upon reaching her, he finds that the Queen has eaten a poisonous type of nightshade. To be cured, she must eat a fruit from a land far away. Dolittle, Harry, and a crew of animals put to sail, hoping to find the cure while trying to avoid Dolittle’s long ago rival.

Along the way, Dolittles boat is attacked by Dr. Blair Müdfly (Michael Sheen). They are able to escape by attaching a harness to a whale that pulls the boat to safety much to Müdfly’s astonishment.

Dolittle is captured by King Rassouli (Antonio Banderas), his ex-father-in-law, and is locked in a cage with Barry (Ralph Fiennes), a tiger only looking for his mother’s approval. Just when it looks like Dolittle is in trouble, Chee-Chee the Gorilla (Rami Malek) breaks in and hits Barry. Dolittle and Stubbins escape only to be captured by Dr. Blair, Dolittle’s rival, and have their ship destroyed. After seeing a discouraged Dolittle, Rassouli loans him a boat for reasons from his daughter.

Dolittle and company arrive at an island where they meet Ginko-Who-Soars (Frances de la Tour), an angry, fire breathing dragon. Ginko begins attacking before she falls due to pain. Dolittle figures what is hurting Ginko and proceeds to remove armour and bagpipes (from previously eaten trespassers) from Ginko’s behind. A relieved Ginko shows Dolittle the tree with the cure.

Stubbins gives the queen the plant which cures her. A walking stick bug that Dolittle left behind for other reasons, announces that Lord Thomas poisoned the queen in order to take the crown whom the queen has arrested. Dolittle re-opens the doors to his sanctuary now including Stubbins.

A mid credit scene shows Müdfly trying to communicate with bats that turn around and attack him.

Release Date: 7th February 2020

