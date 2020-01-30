THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF HARLEY QUINN

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gothams most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoyas paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

In the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Margot Robbie (I, Tonya”) returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane,” TVs Fargo”) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBOs True Blood”) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (Fearless,” “Pitch Perfect 2”) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (Argo,” TVs Sharp Objects”) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (Stephen Kings Doctor Sleep,” the Trainspotting” films) as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs”) from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The films executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer.

Joining Yan behind the scenes was a creative team comprised of director of photography Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born,” “Venom”); production designer K.K. Barrett (Her”); editor Jay Cassidy (American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) and editor Evan Schiff (John Wick Chapters 2 & 3”); and costume designer Erin Benach (A Star Is Born”). The music is by Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a Clubhouse Pictures Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”

Release Date: 7th February 2020

