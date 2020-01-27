The gala, which honoured Sean “Diddy” Combs, and a whole host of other A list celebrities were also in attendance including Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Lana Del Ray and Janet Jackson who all looked amazing, b ut the talk of the night was Beyoncé who wore a stunning Vadrin Sahiti red silk Couture gown to the legendary Party.

The glamorous Hollywood looking gown has a high open leg slit and a cut away neck line making the look very sexy and revealing and it’s safe to say all eyes were on Beyoncé all night.

ABOUT- VALDRIN SAHITI

Valdrin Sahiti Couture is a luxury brand known across the globe for creating the absolute finest in bespoke Couture. Highly reputed for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design, Valdrin Sahiti Couture has grown to be a top choice for the world’s most influential women, whilst modestly gaining much admiration and recognition from the international press. Founded by Valdrin Sahiti who has since embarked on a creative quest to retell the story of timeless fashion, Valdrin Sahiti Couture today caters to an exclusive couture clientele, offering an unparalleled by-appointment-only service at the House’s opulent showrooms around the world. With an eye for refined craftsmanship, elegance and reverie, Valdrin Sahiti Couture has undoubtedly set a new standard in the realm of bespoke Couture.

Images courtesy: Zak Tyler Press Office

