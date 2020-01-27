LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 26TH 2020.
The stars came out last night for the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammy’s party, but it was Beyoncé who stole the show!
The gala, which honoured Sean “Diddy” Combs, and a whole host of other A list celebrities were also in attendance including Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Lana Del Ray and Janet Jackson who all looked amazing, but the talk of the night was Beyoncé who wore a stunning Vadrin Sahiti red silk Couture gown to the legendary Party.
The glamorous Hollywood looking gown has a high open leg slit and a cut away neck line making the look very sexy and revealing and it’s safe to say all eyes were on Beyoncé all night.
ABOUT- VALDRIN SAHITI
Valdrin Sahiti Couture is a luxury brand known across the globe for creating the absolute finest in bespoke Couture. Highly reputed for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design, Valdrin Sahiti Couture has grown to be a top choice for the world’s most influential women, whilst modestly gaining much admiration and recognition from the international press. Founded by Valdrin Sahiti who has since embarked on a creative quest to retell the story of timeless fashion, Valdrin Sahiti Couture today caters to an exclusive couture clientele, offering an unparalleled by-appointment-only service at the House’s opulent showrooms around the world. With an eye for refined craftsmanship, elegance and reverie, Valdrin Sahiti Couture has undoubtedly set a new standard in the realm of bespoke Couture.
https://www.instagram.com/valdrinsahitiofficial
@VALDRINSAHITIOFFICIAL
hashtag: #VALDRINSAHITI
Images courtesy: Zak Tyler Press Office
