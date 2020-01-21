Exclusive fashion soirée in Berlin

Berlin, 14th January 2020 – “Pearls, Stories and Champagne“: This exquisite evening salon hosted guests such as the American actress Katie Holmes who immersed themselves in the opulent world of Marc Cain. The atmosphere skilfully spanned the period from the golden decade of the 1920s to the new 2020s with a mix of classical elegance and modern interpretations.

In keeping with the theme of the evening, the salon was furnished with opulent chandeliers, orchid blossoms and placemats with gold-coloured details. The models, who included Canadian Heather Marks, strolled over the winding catwalk that meandered between the banquet and bistro tables.

This unique backdrop provided the perfect backdrop for the looks for Fall/Winter 2020. Marc Cain was further delighted to work with Sascha Rotermund as the host, who led the proceedings throughout the evening. The actor and dubbing artist primarily became known as the German voice of Benedict Cumberbatch and Alexander Skarsgård. “Andrej Hermlin and his Swing Dance Band” provided the background music in line with the style of the event.

In Fall/Winter 2020, Marc Cain Collections interprets néo-bourgeois influences in a modern style showing a contemporary opulence in the outfits. The collection enjoys a newfound enthusiasm for rich, decorative elements as well as attention to detail. Beautifully crafted capes and ponchos are modernised classics that will compete with coats in fall. The culotte is now presented shorter, knitted, made of felt and continued in a trendy form as a divided skirt with an integrated pleat for additional volume. In terms of shape and colour, suits are partly based on classic menswear with angular shoulders and elaborate lapels. Shirt jackets are belted casually at the waist. Femininity is added to the looks increasingly through the blouse. Frills, flounces, pin-tucks – everything that is decorative is allowed.

“The promising motto of “Pearls, Stories & Champagne” was implemented in perfect style – with unique looks, an atmospheric ambience and a host who was able to carry our guests away. I’m very pleased and am looking forward to the new season”, commented Helmut Schlotterer, CEO, Founder and Owner of Marc Cain.

For many top-class guests this was a must-attend event. American actress Katie Holmes travelled to Berlin once again to be inspired by the latest Marc Cain looks. “This is the second time I’ve come to a Marc Cain fashion show and it’s great to be here. My show look is an elegant, yet playful ensemble, which is great for a night out on the town.” stated Katie Holmes following the soirée.

Alongside Katie Holmes the guest list included Jessica Schwarz, Alexandra Maria Lara as well as leading influencers such as Caro Daur and Leonie Hanne.

