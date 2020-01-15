From historic island hopping on Turkeys sun-drenched Turquoise Coast to chasing waterfalls at Butterfly Valley, Göcek is the place to visit in 2020

For an off-the-beaten-track sunshine escape, travellers can venture to the quiet Turkish fishing village of Göcek and retreat to the elegant boutique hotel, D-Resort Göcek.

Just 100 meters from Göcek’s established harbour, lined with charming boutique shops and restaurants, and only five minutes’ walk from the hotel’s own private beach, D-Resort Göcek is home to endless activities to enjoy over a long weekend. Spend days aboard the resort’s custom-made Sundowner as you discover the 12 surrounding islands and their coves for a sneak peak of the unspoiled pine forests that lie within. Prefer a landed based adventure? Rent bicycles and explore Göcek’s famous marina, lined with glamorous yachts and sailing boats.

D-Resort Göcek

For the culturally curious traveller, Turkish ruins such as the Lycian city of Xanthos are only a stone’s throw away from the resort and a visit to nearby Cleopatra’s Island and the ancient city of Caunos come highly recommended. Perfect for nature lovers, the Butterfly Valley is a nearby nature reserve tucked away in between cove and turquoise waters, where some of the rarest butterfly species including the tiger butterfly can be spotted. Better known as Turtle Beach, intrepid travellers can also watch as endangered loggerhead turtles nest on Iztuzu Beach, a protected conservation site.

D-Resort Göcek

Ideally located on the white-sand beach, D-Resort Göcek is home to 103 spectacular rooms, all of which are bright, contemporary and spacious in design, offering sea or pool views. Guests can choose from an array of delicious dining options at this five-start resort, from authentic Turkish cuisine to gourmet international options. For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the D-Spa is a haven of tranquilly located in the heart of the resort, surrounded by stunning mountain range views. Treatments include rituals inspired by traditional Turkish culture, including the world famous Turkish Hammam and advanced treatments which concentrate on stress-relief, optimising health and anti-aging.

 

D-Resort Göcek start at £120 per room per night for a Standard Sea View Room, for more information or to book www.dresortgocek.com

