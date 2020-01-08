Es Saadi Marrakech Resort Announce Yoga Retreat with Prestigious Club ‘Le Tigre’

The 5-star Es Saadi Marrakech Resort will collaborate with the prestigious Parisian yoga club ‘Le Tigre’ in hosting a world-class yoga retreat in 2020, with dates in February and March. Inviting guests to recharge body, mind and soul in their paradisiacal corner of mystical Morocco, the retreat, based around a Hatha Flow, Ayurveda & Detox programme will take place in February and is designed to rest, restore and revive, set in the resort’s sun-dappled gardens in the centre of Marrakech.

New dates:

From 31st January – 3rd February: Ayurveda Yoga with Samuel Ganes

From 13th – 16th March: Ashtanga Yoga with Pauline Laumond

Founded in 2013, Le Tigre is an original concept, offering a unique fusion of relaxation, gentle and dynamic disciplines, treatments and consultations to support personal growth objectives and their very own Samuel Ganes and Pauline Laumond will oversee the retreats at Es Saadi.

In addition to retreats’ daily schedules of yoga classes, guests can enjoy use of the world-class spa (including treatments such as soaking in pure Argan oil, Rose water and health enhancing herbs) restorative walks in the famous Es Saadi gardens, leisurely swims in their expansive private pools along with the benefits of enjoying the Es Saadi Palace’s SLOW food philosophy at the divine eateries located sporadically across the resort.

Set in the tranquillity of the sprawling sun dappled gardens, Es Saadi Marrakech Resort’s yoga will restore and revive guests whilst teaching good form vital for avoiding injuries and strengthening key muscle groups. With expert guidance and teaching, The Es Saadi Palace Spa is an ideal place to practice.

Recently named 2019 Best Unique Experience Spa in northern Africa and Middle-east, the Es Saadi Palace Spa boasts not only sprawling spa facilities, but 2 high-tech, bright and airy fitness studios, one for fitness, yoga and Pilates and the other for weights and cardio training. Built to surround a majestic, 100-year-old eucalyptus tree, guests have an array of activities and classes at their fingertips including body conditioning, aqua spinning and core training to exercise both physical and mental wellness.

Es Saadi Marrakech Resort is an oasis of Moroccan splendour in the heart of Marrakech’s Golden Triangle. Looking out onto the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, near the bustling souks and Jemaa El Fnaa square, this majestic palace offers 92 suites and 10 private luxury villas dotted around the gardens, as well as 8 Ksars (two-storey Berber-style cottages well suited to families) surrounding the pool. Their 2400 square metre lagoon-swimming pool is the largest in the city, with an immersed palm tree and the resort boasts a 3,000sqm award winning spa set over three floors which boasts the only Dior Institut outside of Paris.

5thFebruary 2020 – includes 6 yoga classes (90 min/class) with a teacher of ‘Le Tigre Yoga Club’, full Board, Slow Food (vegan and gluten-free menus on demand), unlimited Detox juice and herbal tea, free access to Oriental Thermae® and the Palace Spa and Morocco-side airport transfer.

For more information:

www.essaadi.com

