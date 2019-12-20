The saying may go that, “all good things must come to an end” but it doesn’t mean that it is always true. Admittedly, Star Wars has been on our screens since the late 1970s but it’s that on-the-edge-of-your-seats mystery and adrenaline action that has kept us hooked year after year. There have been love stories, mind-blowing battles between the Resistance and First Order, betrayals, and a variety of otherworldly creatures that we may not have imagined in our own minds. And not forgetting the dark side of Darth Vader!

The third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy following The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final episode of the nine-part ‘Skywalker saga’ produced, co-written, and directed by J. J. Abrams. In this finale, a year after the events of The Last Jedi, the remnants of the Resistance must face the First Order once more, and the end of the ancient conflict between the Jedi and Sith, while reckoning with the past and their own inner turmoil.

Star Wars fans will see the return of the late Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Billy Dee Williams as they join and fight with their allies in the battle, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Whilst we won’t see Harrison Ford’s Han Solo (since he was killed in The Last Jedi by his son Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver), at least we’ll see beloved old favourites Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2. In the meantime, opposition Kylo Ren does his best to prevent our heroes from winning this ultimate battle.

With the weight of this final confrontation lying heavily on her shoulders, Rey must use her skills, wit, and strategic apprenticeship lessons from Luke Skywalker to ensure that the Resistance comes out winning in a victory landslide. As they say, the saga ends but the story lives forever.

Released Date: 19th December 2019

www.starwars.com/films/star-wars-episode-ix-the-rise-of-skywalker

Like this: Like Loading...