Moments from Lindos Old Town, the new 5-star, adults only Lindos Grand Resort & Spa will officially open 1st May 2020. Boasting an array of fine dining options, unobstructed views of the shimmering Aegean Sea and jaw-dropping infinity pools cascading from the cliff edge, this elegant new resort is the perfect romantic escape.

With spectacular views of the secluded Vlycha Bay, the majority rooms feature their own balcony and wrap around infinity pool, offering panoramic views of the crystal-clear waters below. The resort also features a selection of luxury penthouse suites featuring rooftop infinity pools with breath-taking views of the ancient ruins.

Contemporary and sleek in design, all accommodation options offer an effortless experience through a state-of-the-art smart phone system allowing guests to adjust the settings of their room from the comfort of their sun lounger. Guests also have access to an E-concierge service at the click of a button. Designed with the environment in mind, the resort has been carefully built using locally sourced materials and rainwater is collected and recycled during the winter months.

Featuring a stylish internal-external pool, the resort’s new Thalasso Spa incorporates ancient Greek remedies in their signature treatments, including oils, herbs, flowers and botanical plants sourced locally from the island. Couples are invited to enjoy private treatments, a selection of unique facials and tailored massages including sea-salt exfoliation and a honey-body mask, all designed to promote inner well-being and rejuvenate the soul. Health and wellbeing are the core values of Lindos Grand Resort & Spa, inspiring their unique _‘holidays in harmony with nature’,_ which take advantage of the resort’s natural surroundings. Highlights include beach-front yoga, hiking in the surrounding mountains and wine-tasting in Central Rhodes. Officially launching in 2020, the resort will also feature a stunning open-plan gym with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the bay.

As the sun sets, guests are invited to relax at the Lounge Bar and indulge in cool, delicious cocktails before discovering the resort’s refined culinary offerings. In addition to the signature restaurant Terra Mare which offers guests a lavish international buffet, the resort also features three à la carte restaurants including an all-day Mediterranean restaurant, a fine dining restaurant Thalatta, serving authentic Greek delicacies with a modern twist and an Asian Hibachi restaurant spearheaded by one of the nation’s best Sushi chefs, Stavros Manousakis. The resort also features a large multi-use conference room that can accommodate up to 100 attendees and welcomes conferences and incentive groups during shoulder season.

This stylish, new beachfront resort is the fifth and latest property to open as part of the family owned Lindos Hotels collection, situated on the eastern coast of Rhodes close to the traditional village of Lindos. Home to the ancient Acropolis with ruins dating back to 300BC, historic island trails, several boutique shops, bars and restaurants, Lindos is the destination for the culturally curious traveller. Set in one of the most charming spots on the island away from the main tourist hub, Lindos Grand Resort & Spa is an adults-only paradise.

Lindos Grand Resort & Spa is the fifth and latest property to open as part of the family owned Lindos Hotel Group, a collection of luxury resorts located on the southern tip of Rhodes island. Renowned for their authentic service and proven track record, Lindos Hotel Group are leaders in Greek hospitality. Lindos Grand Resort & Spa boasts 190 rooms, a Thalasso Spa, an onsite gym, three a la carte restaurants, lounge bar, pool bar and a conference room. Their vision, boldness and exceptional purpose through design, service and culinary philosophy is second to none.

For more information, visit www.lindosgrand.com

