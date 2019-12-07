Inside the Autumn/Winter 2019 Issue 26

- MUSIC ARTIST: Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer From her tuxedo-wearing alter-ego cyborg Cindi Mayweather to an artist who has encountered more freedom in expressing her sexuality today, we look at the journey singer Janelle Monáe has taken since she first came on the music scene and her transformation through her latest album Dirty Computer. Page 114
- CATWALK REVIEWS – LFW, MBFW MADRID & AFRICA FW LONDON AW19 In our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk reports to find out which designers caught our eye for the Autumn/Winter 2019 collections from LFW WOMEN & MEN to the MBFW Madrid collections, with a special feature on London’s representatives from the best of Africa London ...
- FINE CUISINE & SOPHISTICATED BEVERAGES – Issue 26 The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we dined at The Glass Room on the River Thames from Embankment opposite the London Eye. We were invited to The Hunter’s Moon in London’s Chelsea whose inspired cuisine of ...
- DESIGNER BRAND PROFILE: DAKS – British Luxury Fashion House DAKS founders Simeon and Alexander Simpson would probably never have imagined that their brand’s designs would go on to walk the catwalks at London and Milan Fashion Weeks in the 21st century. Whilst keeping in with the traditions of their luxury clothing, their garments have a modern flair. We take a look at the journey ...
- BEAUTY & MAKE-UP PRODUCTS – issue 26 As another winter period begins, this means it’s time to take another look at the latest in make-up products and grooming tips for the season. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty and grooming products on the market for both men and women. Page 194
