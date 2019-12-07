The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we dined at The Glass Room on the River Thames from Embankment opposite the London Eye. We were invited to The Hunter’s Moon in London’s Chelsea whose inspired cuisine of modern European dishes is created by the amazing chef Oliver Marlowe. We then had the pleasure of visiting the Indian Accent in Mayfair whose high-end inventive Asian cuisine truly took us on a culinary journey. We finally attended the launch at SKC – South Kensington Members Club and sampled a tasting menu ahead of what is planned to be served at the newly refurbished members club.

Like this: Like Loading...