Contemporary Street Artist Collaborates with Iconic Brand and Celebrates Designer in Exhibition

The iconic fashion house, Karl Lagerfeld has invited London-based urban street artist, Endless to collaborate on a collection of premium sweatshirts and t-shirts for men and women launching this November, making Endless the first British artist to collaborate with the brand since Lagerfeld’s passing. Endless will also be exhibiting his personal works as an ode to Lagerfeld at Contini Contemporary Gallery following the capsule collection launch. Endless has hailed Lagerfeld as “one of the key creatives of our time,” and the “Endless Karl” exhibition will feature 12 one-of-a-kind works.

Contemporary artist Endless has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the art and fashion scenes for his vibrant and thought-provoking work. The capsule collection is the perfect marriage between Endless’ bold and striking pieces with Lagerfeld’s iconic streetwear and Parisian-chic aesthetic.

The collection is not the first time Endless’ work has featured Karl Lagerfeld. As early as 2015, Endless was including Lagerfeld in his street art recognising his immense influence in fashion while also acknowledging Lagerfeld as a photographer and artist in his own right. After spotting endless’ street art in Amsterdam, the Karl Lagerfeld team reached out to him, ensuing in a string of collaborations. Most notably, Endless immortalised Lagerfeld in a large-scale installation at Pitti Immagine Uomo SS20. Recently, Endless was one of 50 global talents to create a bespoke white shirt for the “Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld” project in September 2019.

The exhibition will be open to the public from November 8-17, 2019.

“Endless Karl” Exhibition

8-15 November 2019 at Contini Contemporary Gallery, 15-16 Brook’s Mews, W1K 4DS, London

Contini Contemporary gallery openings:

Mon-Fri 10.30 am – 6.30 pm

Sat 12.00 – 6.30 pm

Sun Closed

