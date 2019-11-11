Contemporary Street Artist Collaborates with Iconic Brand and Celebrates Designer in Exhibition 

The iconic fashion house, Karl Lagerfeld has invited London-based urban street artist, Endless to collaborate on a collection of premium sweatshirts and t-shirts for men and women launching this November, making Endless the first British artist to collaborate with the brand since Lagerfeld’s passing. Endless will also be exhibiting his personal works as an ode to Lagerfeld at Contini Contemporary Gallery following the capsule collection launch. Endless has hailed Lagerfeld as “one of the key creatives of our time,” and the “Endless Karl” exhibition will feature 12 one-of-a-kind works.

 Contemporary artist Endless has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the art and fashion scenes for his vibrant and thought-provoking work. The capsule collection is the perfect marriage between Endless’ bold and striking pieces with Lagerfeld’s iconic streetwear and Parisian-chic aesthetic.  

The collection is not the first time Endless’ work has featured Karl Lagerfeld. As early as 2015, Endless was including Lagerfeld in his street art recognising his immense influence in fashion while also acknowledging Lagerfeld as a photographer and artist in his own right. After spotting endless’ street art in Amsterdam, the Karl Lagerfeld team reached out to him, ensuing in a string of collaborations. Most notably, Endless immortalised Lagerfeld in a large-scale installation at Pitti Immagine Uomo SS20. Recently, Endless was one of 50 global talents to create a bespoke white shirt for the “Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld” project in September 2019.

 

The exhibition will be open to the public from November 8-17, 2019.

“Endless Karl” Exhibition

8-15 November 2019 at Contini Contemporary Gallery, 15-16 Brook’s Mews, W1K 4DS, London

Contini Contemporary gallery openings:

Mon-Fri 10.30 am – 6.30 pm

Sat 12.00 – 6.30 pm

Sun Closed

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: