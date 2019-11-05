MAKE MINE AN OLD FASHIONED: WOODFORD RESERVE BRINGS FLAVOUR TO LIFE WITH UK’S BEST BARS FOR OLD FASHIONED WEEK

EXPLORE EXPERTLY CURATED EVENTS, EXPERIENCES AND BESPOKE COCKTAILS NATIONWIDE FROM 1 – 10 NOVEMBER

31 October 2019, London – This Old Fashioned Week, WOODFORD RESERVE®, one of the most celebrated American whiskeys, will be hosting an array of experiences, events and limited edition menus in celebration of the world’s no.1* classic cocktail.

From 1st – 10th November, drinks enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike will explore the rich and complex flavour profile of this beloved tipple, as some of the UK’s best bars serve up twists on the original recipe. No one will feel left out or bitter, as Woodford Reserve partners with 285 bars from London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff to showcase the importance of flavour. Thanks to its rich and full-bodied profile, Woodford Reserve will elevate and enhance this classic throughout the celebrations.

A FLAVOURFUL EXPERIENCE

It is widely acknowledged that one’s unique flavour memory is based on the different tastes and aromatics they have experienced throughout their life. Whether you foster a sweet tooth, prefer savoury serves or have a taste for spice, there is a proven, imperceptible link between taste and memory. With over 200 detectable flavour notes, Woodford Reserve’s award-winning Distiller’s Select bourbon will bring these to life through its 5 key flavour profiles; grain, wood, sweet aromatics, fruit and floral and spice.

OLD FASHIONED FIVE

Made with just a handful of ingredients, the Old Fashioned cocktail demands a flavourful, American whiskey base. Often heralded as the ‘bartender’s bourbon’, being the preferred choice for the Old Fashioned in 9 out of 10 of the world’s best bars*, Woodford Reserve is working alongside some of the UK’s leading bartenders to create a map across the UK this Old Fashioned Week.

Kicking off in London, Soho institution Swift will be serving up a sweet take on an Old Fashioned called the ‘Timber’, inspired by Woodford Reserve’s sweet aromatic flavour notes. For those staying locally, check out Murder Inc’s grain influenced, ‘Oryzae Does It Mate!’ while spice lovers can head down to Discount Suit Company where they can experience a spicy, ‘Fast and Loose’ amongst Spitalfields scenesters and City pros. Finally, minimalist icons, Three Sheets, will offer a woody twist with their nutty alternative labelled ‘Whiskey + Milk’ as Islington haunt Homeboy list a fruity ‘Orchard Old Fashioned’.

Mia Johansson, co-owner of Swift, Soho comments: “Woodford Reserve really is the perfect base for all kinds of twists on the Old Fashioned, our most popular serve. We’ve taken inspiration from the ‘sweet aromatics’ flavour segment of Distiller’s Select – the backbone of the complex whiskey flavour – to craft a complex, wholesome Old Fashioned with notes directly from the award-winning mashbill. We’re delighted to have partnered with Woodford Reserve for Old Fashioned Week and look forward to welcoming cocktail lovers from across the country.”

Where to enjoy Woodford Reserve this Old Fashioned Week:

NATIONWIDE

Bermondsey Pub Company (60 venues)

Be At One (38 venues) Brasserie Blanc and White Brasserie Company (36 venues) Browns (24 venues) Malmaison (14 venues)

LONDON

1. London Edition

2. Maison Bab

3. Dishoom

4. Mr Fogg’s Tavern

5. Mr Fogg’s House of Botanicals

6. London Cocktail Club

7. Murder Inc.

8. Swift

9. Homeboy

10. Three Sheets

11. Discount Suit Company

MANCHESTER

1. Bar Brass at Hotel Gotham

2. Science and Industry

3. Wood & Co

4. Cottonopolis

BRISTOL

1. Filthy XIII

2. HMSS

3. Red Light

GLASGOW – Kelvingrove Café

EDINBURGH – 1.The Voyage of Buck 2.The Last Word Saloon

CARDIFF – 1.Lab 22 2. Mocka Lounge

www.woodfordreserve.com

Your friends at Woodford Reserve remind you to Drink Responsibly.

